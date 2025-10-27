Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Custodian REIT Aktie 23901462 / GB00BJFLFT45

27.10.2025 11:13:46

Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim dividend

Custodian REIT
0.79 GBP -1.86%
Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim dividend

27-Oct-2025 / 10:13 GMT/BST

 

 

27 October 2025

 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

 

(“Custodian Property Income REIT” or the “Company”)

 

Interim dividend

 

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK confirms its second quarterly interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2026, relating to the quarter ended 30 September 2025, of 1.5 pence per share will be paid on Friday 28 November 2025 to shareholders on the register on 7 November 2025, and designated as a property income distribution (“PID”).

 

- Ends -

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Custodian Capital Limited

 

Richard Shepherd-Cross – Managing Director

Ed Moore – Finance Director

Ian Mattioli MBE DL – Chairman

Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740

 

www.custodiancapital.com

 

Deutsche Bank (formerly Numis Securities)

 

Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown

Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

 

www.DBnumis.com

 

FTI Consulting

 

Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons

Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

 

custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45
Category Code: DIV
TIDM: CREI
LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 406319
EQS News ID: 2219040

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service