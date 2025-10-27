Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim dividend

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)

27 October 2025 Custodian Property Income REIT plc (“Custodian Property Income REIT” or the “Company”) Interim dividend Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK confirms its second quarterly interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2026, relating to the quarter ended 30 September 2025, of 1.5 pence per share will be paid on Friday 28 November 2025 to shareholders on the register on 7 November 2025, and designated as a property income distribution (“PID”). - Ends - For further information, please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross – Managing Director Ed Moore – Finance Director Ian Mattioli MBE DL – Chairman Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 www.custodiancapital.com Deutsche Bank (formerly Numis Securities) Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.DBnumis.com FTI Consulting Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

