(RTTNews) - Crimson Tide plc (TIDE.L), a British provider of mobile data and software solutions, reported a loss before tax for the first half of fiscal 2027, compared to profit year over year.

Total comprehensive loss for the period was GBP 0.276 million, or GBP 4.02 per share, compared to a comprehensive profit of GBP 0.300 million, or GBP 4.90 per share, a year ago.

The company recorded a loss before tax of GBP 0.254 million, compared to a profit before tax of GBP 0.322 million last year.

Gross margin marginally rose to 87.9 percent from 87.6 percent in the first half of the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was GBP 0.299 million compared to the year-ago figure of GBP 0.787 million.

Revenue for the first half was GBP 2.375 million, down from the previous year's comparative figure of GBP 2.950 million.

Recurring revenue totaled GBP 2.364 million, as against GBP 2.781 million in the first half of the previous year.

The year-on-year reduction in revenue was mainly impacted by the conclusion on 31 March 2026 of the large retail contract disclosed earlier.

Looking ahead for the full year 2027, the company expects the full year outcome to be in line with market expectations.

Crimson Tide's shares closed flat at 100 pence on the LSE

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