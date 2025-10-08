NCI Building Systems Aktie 47981870 / US21925D1090
08.10.2025 14:19:23
Core Natural Resources Names Chairman Jimmy Brock To Addl. Role Of CEO
(RTTNews) - Core Natural Resources, Inc. (CNR) announced Wednesday that its board of directors has appointed Core's board chair, Jimmy Brock, to the additional role of chief executive officer, effective immediately.
Brock succeeds Paul Lang, who is departing as CEO and board member. Brock will work closely with Lang, who has agreed to provide transition consulting services through the end of the year, as well as with the board and the management team, to ensure a seamless transition.
Brock has served as executive chair of the Core Natural Resources board since January 14, 2025, when Core was formed via a merger between Arch Resources and CONSOL Energy. Prior to that time, Brock served as chairman and chief executive officer of CONSOL Energy.
Brock was elected CEO and board member of CONSOL Energy in 2017 and added the role of chairman to his CONSOL Energy responsibilities in 2024.
During his more than 40 years in the industry, he has held the positions of chief operating officer, superintendent, longwall coordinator, and mine foreman.
