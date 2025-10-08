Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’637 0.9%  SPI 17’397 0.8%  Dow 46’603 -0.2%  DAX 24’548 0.7%  Euro 0.9308 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’633 0.3%  Gold 4’035 1.3%  Bitcoin 98’187 1.2%  Dollar 0.7999 0.2%  Öl 66.4 1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
September 2025: Die Expertenmeinungen zur UBS-Aktie
Red Cat hebt ab: KI-Drohnen und Millionenkapital treiben Aktie auf Rekordhoch
Nordex-Aktie in Grün: Nordex erhält neuen Grossauftrag aus Nordamerika
Nestlé-Aktie nach Austritt aus globaler Methan-Allianz mit Gewinnen
Kursrückgang bei IREN-Aktie nach starkem Anstieg - langfristige KI-Cloud-Deals abgeschlossen
Suche...

NCI Building Systems Aktie 47981870 / US21925D1090

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

08.10.2025 14:19:23

Core Natural Resources Names Chairman Jimmy Brock To Addl. Role Of CEO

(RTTNews) - Core Natural Resources, Inc. (CNR) announced Wednesday that its board of directors has appointed Core's board chair, Jimmy Brock, to the additional role of chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Brock succeeds Paul Lang, who is departing as CEO and board member. Brock will work closely with Lang, who has agreed to provide transition consulting services through the end of the year, as well as with the board and the management team, to ensure a seamless transition.

Brock has served as executive chair of the Core Natural Resources board since January 14, 2025, when Core was formed via a merger between Arch Resources and CONSOL Energy. Prior to that time, Brock served as chairman and chief executive officer of CONSOL Energy.

Brock was elected CEO and board member of CONSOL Energy in 2017 and added the role of chairman to his CONSOL Energy responsibilities in 2024.

During his more than 40 years in the industry, he has held the positions of chief operating officer, superintendent, longwall coordinator, and mine foreman.

Nachrichten zu NCI Building Systems Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NCI Building Systems Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: ING Group, Wells Fargo & Dollarama mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ ING Group
✅ Wells Frago & Co
✅ Dollarama

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: ING Group, Wells Fargo & Dollarama mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:34 Marktüberblick: Gold knackt die 4.000 USD-Marke
09:15 SMI-Gewinnserie gerissen
07:00 3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: ING Group, Wells Fargo & Dollarama mit François Bloch
06:11 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Kurse treten auf der Stelle
07.10.25 Logo WHS Ichimoku Kinko Hyo – Wolkencharts verstehen - Kostenloses Webinar morgen um 10:30 Uhr
07.10.25 Logitech: KI, Nachhaltigkeit und Gaming – wie könnte es weitergehen?
07.10.25 Julius Bär: 1Y EUR 10.000% p.a. JB V-Shaped Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf BNP Paribas SA, Commerzbank AG, UniCredit SpA
07.10.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Allianz, AXA, Generali, Swiss Life
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’163.71 18.83 BDGS0U
Short 13’430.74 13.42 QIUBSU
Short 13’931.32 8.76 UJ3S8U
SMI-Kurs: 12’637.41 08.10.2025 14:22:01
Long 12’076.83 19.12 SZPBKU
Long 11’817.65 13.64 SQFBLU
Long 11’308.92 8.82 BEFSQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ABB-Aktiengewinne schrumpfen nach Rekordhoch: SoftBank kauft Robotikgeschäft von ABB - kein Börsengang
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
ARYZTA-Aktie im Ausverkauf: ARYZTA-CEO Schai überraschend gefeuert
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie mit Plus: Relief und NeuroX fusionieren zu KI-Health-Tech-Firma
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.: Rheinmetall-Aktie erhält Buy
Plug Power-Aktie nach Kursrutsch auf Erholungskurs: Andy Marsh gibt CEO-Posten ab
Gute Laune am Schweizer Aktienmarkt - SMI legt zu -- DAX mit leichtem Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen schwächer - Nikkei kommt nach Rekordfahrt zurück
Aurubis-Aktie unter Druck: Aurubis will Kapitalrendite langfristig steigern
Novo Nordisk-Aktie im Fokus: Stellenabbau trifft wichtiges US-Werk in North Carolina
DroneShield-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Neue Einrichtung für elektronische Kriegsführung geplant

Top-Rankings

KW 40: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 40: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 40: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}