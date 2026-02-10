Consensus Cloud Solutions Aktie 113950402 / US20848V1052
|
10.02.2026 01:22:24
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. Profit Advances In Q4
(RTTNews) - Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (CCSI) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's bottom line totaled $20.50 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $18.07 million, or $0.92 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $27.33 million or $1.41 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 0.1% to $87.07 million from $86.98 million last year.
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $20.50 Mln. vs. $18.07 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.06 vs. $0.92 last year. -Revenue: $87.07 Mln vs. $86.98 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.36 To $ 1.46 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 85.40 M To $ 89.40 M
FY26 Revenue Guidance: $350 Mln - $364 Mln.
FY26 EPS Guidance: $5.55 - $5.95
