13.11.2025 05:15:12

Citi Reiterates 'Buy' Rating on Fosun International and Lifts Target Price to HK$6.5

Fosun International LtdShs
0.54 EUR -0.46%
EQS Newswire / 13/11/2025 / 05:15 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR - Media OurReach Newswire - 13 November 2025 - Citi hosted its 2025 China Conference this week and released an updated research report on Fosun International (00656.HK), reiterating its "Buy" rating and raising the target price to HK$6.5.

Citi remains positive on Fosun's business streamlining and core business-focused strategy. Following a series of recent meetings with Fosun's management team, Citi noted that the discussions reflected a clear strategic direction. Management has indicated that Fosun will continue to focus on its core businesses, deepen its global presence, and continue to step up innovation efforts.

Citi also notes Fosun's ongoing efforts to optimize its financial structure and highlights its firm commitment to deleveraging and divesting non-core assets. Fosun's business streamlining approach will not only enhance financial resilience but also sharpen the Group's strategic focus on core businesses to unlock long-term value. UBS, in its latest research report, also notes Fosun's proactive steps to dispose non-core assets, optimize its asset portfolio, and increase cash flow amid improving equity market sentiment and valuation, thus raising the target price for Fosun International.

In fact, multiple domestic and international securities firms, including Citi, Industrial Securities, Kaiyuan Securities, Huaxi Securities, SDIC Securities, China Securities, and Founder Securities, currently hold "Buy" or "Overweight" ratings on Fosun International, with target prices ranging from HK$6.5 to HK$7.5. They are confident in Fosun's solid business resilience and innovation-driven growth. Citi highlights that Fosun's health and insurance businesses will provide long-term profit momentum for the Group, while securities firms such as Industrial Securities and Huaxi Securities remain upbeat on the sustained breakthroughs in Fosun's core cultural tourism and consumer businesses.

Powered by continuous innovation, Fosun's Health segment has achieved multiple breakthroughs in the field of innovative drugs, earning strong endorsements from securities firms. Among which, HANSIZHUANG, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody independently developed by Fosun, has become the world's first anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody approved for the first-line treatment of small cell lung cancer (SCLC). To date, it has been approved for marketing in nearly 40 countries and regions, including China, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and India. Additionally, HLX43, a PD-L1-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) independently developed by Fosun, is undergoing clinical studies for solid tumors such as non-small cell lung cancer and thymic carcinoma in countries including China, the United States, and Australia. Currently, no PD-L1 ADC has been approved globally, positioning HLX43 as a potential highly effective and safe broad-spectrum anticancer drug.

In the insurance business, Fidelidade maintained steady growth in 2024. It recorded a 12.7% year-on-year increase in insurance income, with net profit for the full year reaching EUR253 million. In July 2025, S&P assigned Fidelidade an "A" rating. It anticipates that, over the next two years, Fidelidade will continue to maintain its leading positions in both Portugal and international markets, and sustain robust capital strength and profitability to achieve steady growth.

In the cultural tourism business, during the National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holidays in 2025, Taicang Alps International Resort welcomed over 50,000 visitors, while Lijiang Club Med Resort reported full occupancy for three consecutive days. In addition, the six resorts of Club Med Urban Oasis and Club Med Joyview saw their average daily room rates increase nearly 10% year-on-year. In particular, the Heilongtan resort sustained an occupancy rate above 94% for six consecutive days, driving a 36% year-on-year increase in total business volume for Club Med in China and a 213% surge in inbound tourists. Meanwhile, Atlantis Sanya achieved a 20% year-on-year increase in average daily room rate, further consolidating its leadership in the high-end resort market.

In the consumer business, securities firms note that Yuyuan is accelerating adjustments to its overall operating strategy. While short-term earnings are experiencing pressure, the jewelry segment's results indicate the company has entered the latter stage of its adjustment cycle, with core businesses gradually recovering. Citi also highlights the positive sequential momentum in Yuyuan's Gold and jewelry business, demonstrating the resilience of Fosun's consumer portfolio. The market broadly anticipates that with a moderate recovery in the consumer market, the establishment of the Shanghai International Jewelry & Style District, and the deepening of global presence, Yuyuan is poised to establish new growth drivers in core areas such as jewelry fashion and commercial operations, unlocking greater growth potential.

Fosun continues to promote innovation in asset management and fintech, gaining recognition from domestic and international securities firms including Citi. In the research report, Citi highlights Fosun's increased resources and attention to fintech and Web3.0 businesses and notes that its subsidiary Finloop Finance Technology has emerged as a leading fintech company in the Hong Kong market. Incubated by Fosun Wealth, Finloop Finance Technology is positioned as an AI-driven, one-stop Web5 (Web2 + Web3) wealth technology platform with licensed operations in Hong Kong. Huaxi Securities and SDIC Securities highlight that Finloop Finance Technology is making steady progress in the virtual asset market with the launch of its FinRWA platform. Powered by a proprietary research and development system, the FinRWA platform provides enterprises and financial institutions with compliant and efficient access to Web3, supporting tokenized issuance and distribution of both public and private funds. It has already executed several innovative projects, including the launch of the Hong Kong's first platform for multi-currency tokenized funds, facilitating the rollout of Hong Kong's first tokenized fund under a unit trust structure, and the debut of Asia's first comprehensive technical solution for "Hong Kong Stock Performance-Linked Token". In April this year, Finloop Finance Technology was recognized by the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as one of its key enterprises.

Multiple securities firms note that Fosun's core businesses are operating steadily. With a continued focus on industries of strength and potential, Fosun is deepening its global presence and intensifying its technology innovation efforts, thereby shaping a resilient business framework capable of withstanding economic cycles. Consequently, these firms maintain an optimistic outlook on Fosun International's long-term growth.

Hashtag: #Fosun

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

225647
News Source: Fosun

13/11/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
