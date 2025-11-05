Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’319 0.1%  SPI 17’030 0.0%  Dow 47’006 -0.2%  DAX 23’868 -0.3%  Euro 0.9309 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’638 -0.4%  Gold 3’976 1.1%  Bitcoin 83’097 0.9%  Dollar 0.8107 0.1%  Öl 64.1 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882Sika41879292Idorsia36346343
Top News
Ausblick: DHL Group legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Top 5 der Autoindustrie: BYD-Aktie als heisser Tesla-Konkurrent
Ausblick: Commerzbank präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Novo Nordisk-Aktie dennoch fester: Weniger Gewinn - Umsatzplus unter den Erwartungen
Aurora Cannabis-Aktie mit Kursrally: Mehr Gewinn und Umsatz
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal

Charles River Laboratories International Aktie 1097832 / US1598641074

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

05.11.2025 14:29:05

Charles River Laboratories Updates FY25 Earnings Outlook

Charles River Laboratories International
141.18 CHF -2.30%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL), Wednesday an updated financial outlook for fiscal year 2025.

The company now anticipates earnings of $4.15 - $4.35 per share, instead of previously estimated $4.25 - $4.65 per share.

Meanwhile, it projects adjusted earnings of $10.10 - $10.30 per share instead of previously announced $9.90 - $10.30 per share.

On average, analysts estimate earnings of $10.19 per share for the quarter.

In the pre-market hours, CRL is trading at $173, down 2.73 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

Nachrichten zu Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten