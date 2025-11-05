Charles River Laboratories International Aktie 1097832 / US1598641074
05.11.2025 14:29:05
Charles River Laboratories Updates FY25 Earnings Outlook
(RTTNews) - Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL), Wednesday an updated financial outlook for fiscal year 2025.
The company now anticipates earnings of $4.15 - $4.35 per share, instead of previously estimated $4.25 - $4.65 per share.
Meanwhile, it projects adjusted earnings of $10.10 - $10.30 per share instead of previously announced $9.90 - $10.30 per share.
On average, analysts estimate earnings of $10.19 per share for the quarter.
In the pre-market hours, CRL is trading at $173, down 2.73 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.