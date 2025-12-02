Celanese Launches Up To $1 Bln Tender Offers

(RTTNews) - Celanese Corp. (CE), a chemical and specialty materials company, on Tuesday announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Celanese US Holdings LLC, has launched cash tender offers to repurchase up to $1 billion of its outstanding 2027 and 2028 senior notes.

The offers include a cap of $100 million for the 2028 notes. Holders who tender by December 15 will receive total consideration of $1,037.50 per $1,000 for the 2027 notes and $1,055.00 per $1,000 for the 2028 notes, including early-tender payments.

The tender offers expire on December 31, with early settlement expected on December 17 and final settlement on January 5, subject to a concurrent debt financing condition.

The company said accepted notes will be repurchased in order of priority and retired after settlement.

In the pre-market trading, Celanese is 0.74% lesser at $41.52 on the New York Stock Exchange.