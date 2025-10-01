Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
01.10.2025 20:13:31

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Rises 5% On New Share Repurchase Program

Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners
15.78 CHF -9.51%
(RTTNews) - Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) shares rose 5.38 percent to $20.76 on Wednesday, gaining $1.06, after the company announced that its Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program to buy back up to $200 million of outstanding common stock between October 1, 2025, and December 31, 2026. The stock opened at $20.38 and traded between $20.13 and $22.02, compared with a previous close of $19.70 on the Nasdaq. Trading volume reached 2.96 million shares, above the average of 1.47 million. Catalyst now trades within a 52-week range of $19.05 to $26.58.