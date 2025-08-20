Cairn Homes plc

Notice of 2025 Interim Results

Dublin/London, 20 August 2025: Cairn Homes plc (“Cairn”, or the “Company”) (Euronext Dublin: C5H/LSE: CRN) will issue its half year results for the period ended 30 June 2025 on Wednesday, 3 September 2025.

The results will be available on the Company's website, www.cairnhomes.com, from 7:00am (BST) that morning.

On the same morning, an audio webcast and conference call for analysts and investors will be hosted by the Company at 8:30am (BST). Participants can pre-register using the below links, or via the Company’s website (www.cairnhomes.com/investors/).

Audio Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5yufqpv2

Conference Call: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BId1f6082af2654e78b5df35913286c795

For further information, contact:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Richard Ball, Chief Financial Officer

Ailbhe Molloy, Senior Investor Relations Manager

Drury Communications +353 1 260 5000

Billy Murphy

Claire Fox

Conor Mulligan

Notes to Editors

Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c.15,300 unit landbank across 38 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.