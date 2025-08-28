Best Mart 360 Reports Interim Revenue Growth to HK$1.44 billion



Proposed an interim dividend of HK11.0 cents per share Highlights:

Revenue increased to approximately HK$1,436.6 million.

Gross profit increased to approximately HK$518.2 million.

Profit attributable to owners of the Company amounted to approximately HK$120.7 million.

of the Company amounted to approximately HK$120.7 million. As at 30 June 2025, the Group operated a total of 178 chain retail stores

Basic earnings per share was approximately HK12.1 cents. The Board recommended the payment of interim dividend of HK11.0 cents per share. Financial Highlights:



For the 6 months ended 30 Jun

HK$'000

2025

2024

Change

Revenue

1,436,576

1,393,691

+3.1%

Sales derived from private label products

251,203

234,630

+7.1%

Gross profit

518,177

507,938

+2.0%

Interim dividend per share (HK cents)

11.0

11.0

- -



HONG KONG SAR - Best Mart 360 Holdings Limited ("Best Mart 360" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; stock code: 2360.HK), a leading leisure food retailer in Hong Kong, announced its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2025 ("the Period under Review"). During the Period under Review, the revenue recorded by the Group amounted to approximately HK$1,436,576,000, representing an increase of approximately 3.1% as compared to approximately HK$1,393,691,000 for the six months ended 30 June 2024 (the "Corresponding Period Last Year").



During the Period under Review, profit attributable to owners of the Company amounted to approximately HK$120,652,000.



For the six months ended 30 June 2025, gross profit of the Group were approximately HK$518,177,000, representing an increase of approximately 2.0%, as compared to gross profits of approximately HK$507,938,000 for the six months ended 30 June 2024; and gross profit margin for the six months ended 30 June 2025 was approximately 36.1%. During the Period under Review, basic earnings per share of the Group was approximately HK12.1 cents. The Board recommended the payment of interim dividend of HK11.0 cents per share.



BUSINESS REVIEW



CHAIN RETAIL STORES

As at 30 June 2025, the Group operated a total of 178 chain retail stores, including 172 chain retail stores in Hong Kong and 6 chain retail stores in Macau, respectively. During the Period under Review, the Group continued to adopt its store optimization strategy by continuously improving the product display, store appearance and procurement arrangements, to provide customers with a better shopping environment and experience, and to showcase the Company's further diversified product portfolio and good brand image.



In 2021, the Group launched a new global wine and food shop "FoodVille", targeting mid-to-high end and global quality food products. These include fine wines, premium chocolates, health foods, cheese, Western sauces and ingredients from various countries and regions, catering to the market's pursuit of a high-quality living and expanding the Group's customer base. As at 30 June 2025, the Group operated a total of 8 stores under the relevant retail brand.



During the Period under Review, the ratio of rental expenses (on a cash basis) to sales revenue of the Group's retail stores was approximately 9.6%.



THE PRODUCTS

During the Period under Review, the Group adhered to the global procurement strategy and strived to provide customers with a wide range of products from all over the world with diversified choices. During the Period under Review, the Group sold over 1,050 brands and more than 2,870 stock keeping units ("SKUs") of products in total, offering customers a diversified range of choices. The Group continued to optimise its product portfolio, phasing out older items for new products and flavours, staying abreast of changes in customer demands.



To enrich our product mix and maintain effective control over product qualities and supplies and profitability, the Group continued to actively develop its private label products during the period. During the Period under Review, sales derived from private label products amounted to approximately HK$251,203,000 (for the six months ended 30 June 2024: approximately HK$234,630,000), accounted for approximately 17.5% of the Group's overall revenue for the Period under Review.



The Group had a total of 12 private labels and approximately 259 SKUs of products, including masks, canned Chinese delicacies, cereals, milk, honey, nuts and dried fruits as well as a wide range of leisure food products.



MEMBERSHIP SCHEME AND MARKETING & PROMOTIONAL ACTIVITIES

As at 30 June 2025, the number of the Group's registered fans and members was approximately 2,243,198 (30 June 2024: approximately 2,214,680). The number of mobile app members has reached approximately 1,238,775 as of 30 June 2025 (30 June 2024: approximately 1,112,031).



The Group conducted various marketing and promotional activities during the Period under Review, including the launch of the "Best Price (???)", "Monday Reward (?????)", "Wednesday Reward (?????)", "Instant Redemption Upon Purchase (????)" and other promotional campaign, which continuously provided customers with a series of special offers for selected quality products to express our gratitude for our customers' support and to enhance customer loyalty.



Meanwhile, the Group continued to advertise through television, newspapers, social media platforms and other media channels, which successfully obtained repeat customers, attracted new customers and greatly promoted the discussions about the Group in the market.



EMPLOYEES

As at 30 June 2025, the number of full-time and part-time employees of the Group was 1,187 (31 December 2024: 1,230). The year-on-year decrease was primarily due to an increase in full-time staff alongside a reduction in part-time staff, aimed at enhancing the service quality in stores. In order to retain staff and to suitably incentivise employees of the Group so as to increase staff cohesion and loyalty, the Group regularly reviews and updates its employee benefit plans and remuneration packages with reference to labour market supply and labour cost trend, as well as individual performance. Staff costs (excluding Directors' emoluments) of the Group accounted for approximately 9.7% of revenue during the Period under Review (for the six months ended 30 June 2024: approximately 10.0%).



OUTLOOK

Amid escalating global geopolitical conditions, economic prospects remain fraught with uncertainties. Coupled with the changes in consumer spending patterns in recent years, the growing popularity of cross-border consumption has further hindered the recovery of the retail industry in Hong Kong. The Group anticipates that the retail business environment will remain challenging this year. The Group will remain prudent in conducting business, actively explore new products and new markets, and explore opportunities for diversified development. Simultaneously, the Group will continue to enhance internal operational efficiency, promote and refine management practices, optimise business processes, and control costs. The Group will closely monitor factors affecting its operations, flexibly adjust and implement relevant strategies flexibly timely to deliver the best returns for shareholders and investors.



Looking ahead, the Group will seize market opportunity to expand its store network of its major retail brands, namely the "Best Mart 360º (??360º)" and "FoodVille". By leveraging the "dual brand" model, the Group aims to meet the needs of different customer segments for quality food. The Group will review the operation of existing retail outlets regularly to adjust its operational strategy as needed. In addition, in June this year, the Group officially joined the foodpanda mall platform, enabling customers to purchase products online conveniently, expanding sales channels and boosting revenue.



The Group remains committed to its business mission of "Best Quality" and "Best Price". It will actively seek upstream suppliers to enrich its product portfolio while maintaining a competitive edge in pricing. On the other hand, the Group will continue to actively explore different categories of food products globally to enhance the development of its own brand products to meet the market demand for daily necessities and provide customers with a more diversified range of choices.Hashtag: #BestMart360 #??360

Best Mart 360 Holdings Limited Best Mart 360 Holdings Limited, mainly operates chain retail stores under the brand "Best Mart 360°". It offers wide collection of imported prepackaged leisure foods and other grocery products, principally from overseas. The Group's business objective is to offer "Best Quality" and "Best Price" products to customers through continuous efforts on global procurement with a mission to provide comfortable shopping environment and pleasurable shopping experience to customers. As at 30 June 2024, the Group operates 178 retail stores that are strategically located at 18 districts in Hong Kong and Macau. In addition, the Group's new global gourmet store, "FoodVille", was officially opened in September 2021, which mainly provides globally sourced medium-to-high-end quality food products.

