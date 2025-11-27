ASMALLWORLD Aktie 40488012 / CH0404880129
|
28.11.2025 00:00:05
ASMALLWORLD AG invites shareholders to the Extraordinary General Meeting
|
ASMALLWORLD AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Capital Increase
27.11.2025
ASMALLWORLD AG today announces the invitation to a virtual Extraordinary General Meeting on December 19, 2025. The Board of Directors is proposing to shareholders that the capital structure be made more flexible in order to make the best possible use of strategic growth options and financing options.
The Extraordinary General Meeting will take place on 19 December 2025 at 09:30 a.m. and, in accordance with Art. 11 of the Articles of Association, will be held exclusively in virtual form via the www.gvote.ch platform.
The Board of Directors submits the following proposals to the Extraordinary General Meeting:
1. Maximum expansion of the capital band The Board of Directors proposes that Article 3a of the Articles of Association be amended. The capital band is to be extended to the legally permissible maximum.
2. Increase in conditional capital for participation programmes The Board of Directors proposes an increase in conditional capital in accordance with Article 3b of the Articles of Association.
3. Increase in conditional capital for financing purposes The Board of Directors proposes an increase in conditional capital in accordance with Art. 3c of the Articles of Association.
The invitations, including personal access data for the electronic voting platform, will be sent by post to shareholders registered in the share register by 1 December 2025. Electronic voting will be possible from 29 November 2025.
The full invitation with the detailed wording of the amendments to the Articles of Association is available on the Company's website at www.asmallworldag.com/financial-reports.
The invitation will be published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce (SOGC) on 28 November 2025 and is also available on the company's website: www.asmallworldag.com/financial-reports
This press release can be found at www.asmallworldag.com.
The ASMALLWORLD Group
Centred around the ASMALLWORLD social network, the company operates a luxury travel ecosystem that serves discerning travellers and industry partners.
At its core, the ASMALLWORLD social network is the trusted community for modern luxury travellers, offering a platform to connect, share experiences and enjoy a wealth of travel privileges.
ASMALLWORLD members can engage through its app and website, receive travel inspiration, and meet in person at over 800 global ASMALLWORLD events every year, ranging from casual get-togethers, access to exclusive launches, galas, major global sporting events, and larger flagship weekend experiences hosted in iconic destinations such as Saint-Tropez and St. Moritz.
Beyond the social network, the ASMALLWORLD Group extends into bespoke travel planning, luxury hospitality, and strategic B2B collaborations. Through its diverse portfolio, the Group fosters a like-minded global community, curated opportunities, and tailored solutions, shaping the evolution of luxury travel.
Other businesses in the ASMALLWORLD travel ecosystem include:
ASMALLWORLD Collection, a high-end online hotel booking platform offering the “ASMALLWORLD VIP Rate” with exclusive benefits at no extra cost.
ASMALLWORLD Bespoke Travel, a high-end travel agency offering personalised travel curation services.
ASMALLWORLD DISCOVERY, part of Global Hotel Alliance; supports independent hotels by providing access to the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty network.
ASMALLWORLD Hospitality, a hospitality and management consultancy assisting owners and developers throughout all asset lifecycle stages.
First Class & More, a subscription-based smart luxury travel service offering insider prices.
The World’s Finest Clubs, the leading nightlife concierge offering VIP access to top venues worldwide.
Jetbeds, a premium booking platform for affordable Business and First-Class flights, providing exclusive deals, expert advice and personalised service.
For more information, please visit:
www.asmallworldhospitality.com
Contact
ASMALLWORLD AG
Disclaimer
The statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Such can be recognised, for example, by the use of the words "may", "will", "should", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "project", "goal", "seek" or "target" or the negative of these words or comparable expressions.
Forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the issuer or its industry to be materially different from any future results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
The Issuer undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
ISIN CH0404880129
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ASMALLWORLD AG
|Seidengasse 20
|8001 Zürich
|Switzerland
|ISIN:
|CH0404880129
|Valor:
|A2JE3W
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2237118
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2237118 28-Nov-2025 CET/CEST
