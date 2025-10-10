Apogee Enterprises Aktie 908460 / US0375981091
10.10.2025 04:14:21
Apogee Enterprises Inc. Profit Retreats In Q2
(RTTNews) - Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year
The company's earnings totaled $23.65 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $30.57 million, or $1.40 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Apogee Enterprises Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $21.10 million or $0.98 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to $358.19 million from $342.44 million last year.
Apogee Enterprises Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $23.65 Mln. vs. $30.57 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.10 vs. $1.40 last year. -Revenue: $358.19 Mln vs. $342.44 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.60 - $3.90 Full year revenue guidance: $1.39 - $1.42 Bln
