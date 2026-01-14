Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’397 0.2%  SPI 18’448 0.2%  Dow 49’192 -0.8%  DAX 25’417 0.0%  Euro 0.9331 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’040 0.2%  Gold 4’626 0.9%  Bitcoin 76’247 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8014 0.0%  Öl 65.0 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall345850Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Kuros32581411Swiss Re12688156Sika41879292
Top News
Aktien von Salesforce, Snowflake und Co. straucheln: Gedämpfte Erwartungen an die Zinswende
VW-Aktie leichter: Audi beendet schwieriges Jahr mit leichtem Aufwind
Ausblick: Morgan Stanley öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
ETFs an der Schweizer Börse: Rekord zum Jubiläum
Ausblick: Goldman Sachs zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Suche...

Aon Aktie 18336467 / GB00B5BT0K07

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

14.01.2026 09:16:09

Aon Expands Data Center Insurance Program Capacity To $2.5 Bln

(RTTNews) - Aon plc (AON), a professional services firm, on Wednesday said it has expanded its proprietary Data Center Lifecycle Insurance Program by $1 billion.

The expansion increases total program capacity to $2.5 billion to support rising investment in cloud computing, artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure.

The program was introduced in 2025.

The program provides a multi-line insurance solution covering data center projects from construction through operations, integrating construction, cyber, cargo and operational risks into a single coordinated offering.

On Tuesday, Aon closed trading 1.68% lesser at $344.59 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Nachrichten zu Aon PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Aon PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Im BX Morning Call erklärt Simon Götschmann (Arkudos), wie eine aktive Schweizer Aktienstrategie funktioniert

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Klumpenrisiko im SMI? So investiert ein Profi in Schweizer Aktien

Inside Trading & Investment

07:45 Klumpenrisiko im SMI? So investiert ein Profi in Schweizer Aktien
07:18 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Die nächsten Rekorde
13.01.26 Julius Bär: 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Siemens Energy AG
13.01.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Richemont, UBS
13.01.26 Marktüberblick: Nikkei 225 bricht aus
13.01.26 Die Luft wird dünner
13.01.26 Anlegen, wo die Zukunft bereits Gegenwart ist
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’891.98 19.46 SVRBMU
Short 14’181.87 13.70 BC7SLU
Short 14’692.92 8.98 S29BTU
SMI-Kurs: 13’397.30 14.01.2026 09:06:56
Long 12’765.31 19.18 SFDBEU
Long 12’486.26 13.70 SXPBDU
Long 11’961.27 8.95 SZDBEU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS reagieren erneut auf geopolitische Spannungen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
NVIDIA-Aktie, Gold und Co.: Dieser überraschende Aufsteiger zählt nun zu den Top-Assets der Welt
Silber vor der Konsolidierung? Commerzbank mit Prognose für 2026
ams-OSRAM-Aktie leichter: Fortgeschrittene Verhandlungen über Verkauf von Geschäftsaktivitäten
Analyse: Deutsche Bank AG vergibt Buy an Rheinmetall-Aktie
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA fällt am Nachmittag
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie stärker: Übernahme von Quantum Circuits beschäftigt Anleger weiterhin
E.ON-Aktie im Minus: E.ON platziert milliardenschwere Bonds

Top-Rankings

KW 2: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 2: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 2: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
09:19 Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax stabil nach sieben Handelstagen mit Rekorden
09:16 VW-Aktie verliert: Tochter Audi rettet Bilanz mit starkem Schlussquartal 2025
09:08 Aktien Asien: Rekordserie in Japan setzt sich fort
09:05 APA ots news: Allianz Risk Barometer 2026
09:17 Nordex-Aktie am Limit? Kepler sieht Kursziel erreicht und mahnt zur Zurückhaltung
08:48 Historische Bilanz: Chinas Handelsüberschuss knackt trotz Zollstreitigkeiten Rekord
08:29 Darum bewegt sich der Euro zum Dollar kaum
08:28 Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Dax stabil erwartet nach siebentägigem Rekordlauf
07:54 Edelmetalle im Rausch: Gold und Silber knacken die nächsten Rekordmarken
07:45 OTS: Verband der privaten Bausparkassen e.V. / Top-Finanzierer des privaten ...