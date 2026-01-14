Aon Expands Data Center Insurance Program Capacity To $2.5 Bln

(RTTNews) - Aon plc (AON), a professional services firm, on Wednesday said it has expanded its proprietary Data Center Lifecycle Insurance Program by $1 billion.

The expansion increases total program capacity to $2.5 billion to support rising investment in cloud computing, artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure.

The program was introduced in 2025.

The program provides a multi-line insurance solution covering data center projects from construction through operations, integrating construction, cyber, cargo and operational risks into a single coordinated offering.

On Tuesday, Aon closed trading 1.68% lesser at $344.59 on the New York Stock Exchange.