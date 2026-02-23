Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’860 0.4%  SPI 19’098 0.4%  Dow 49’626 0.5%  DAX 25’261 0.9%  Euro 0.9123 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’131 1.2%  Gold 5’152 0.9%  Bitcoin 50’637 -3.0%  Dollar 0.7761 0.1%  Öl 71.0 -0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Novartis-Aktie: Allianz mit Unnatural Products - neue Daten zu Remibrutinib
4. Quartal 2025: Diese Änderungen nahm George Soros im Depot vor
NVIDIA-Aktie mit schwachem Jahresstart 2026: Diese Faktoren belasten den Kurs
Krypto-Kriminalität erreicht 2025 Rekordwerte: CertiK meldet milliardenschweren Schaden
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Amicus Therapeutics Aktie 2644388 / US03152W1099

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

23.02.2026 07:36:26

Amicus Therapeutics Q4 Revenue Climbs

Amicus Therapeutics
11.80 EUR -3.28%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) announced fourth-quarter results, with improved revenue mainly due to Galafold and Pombiliti + Opfolda product sales.

For the fourth quarter, net income plunged to $1.69 million or $0.01 per share from $14.74 million or $0.05 per share in the last year.

The firm incurred a share-based compensation expense of $26.59 million, compared to $19.22 million last time.

Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter increased to $31.63 million or $0.10 per share from $29.19 million or $0.09 per share in the prior year.

Amicus Therapeutics commercial products include, Galafold, an orally administered monotherapy for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, a two-component treatment program for adults living with late-onset Pompe disease.

Net product revenue increased 24% to $185.21 million from $149.71 million in the prior year.

Galafold revenue increased 18% to $150.24 million from $127.50 million last year.

Pombiliti + Opfolda revenue climbed 57% to $34.97 million from $22.21 million in the prior year.

For the full year 2025, Adjusted net income increased to $96.76 million or $0.31 per share from $73.88 million or $0.24 per share in the prior year.

Net loss narrowed to $27.11 million or $0.09 per share from $56.11 million or or $0.18 per share in the prior year.

Net product sales jumped 20% to $634.21 million from $528.30 million in the year-ago.

Galafold revenue increased 14% to $521.70 million from $458.05 million last year.

Pombiliti + Opfolda revenue climbed 60% to $112.51 million from 70.24 million in the prior year.

Amicus cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities increased to $293.5 million at December 31, 2025, as compared to $249.9 million in the prior year.

Notably, in December 2025, Amicus entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by BioMarin Therapeutics for $14.50 per share in an all-cash transaction for a total value of approximately $4.8 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026.

FOLD has traded between $5.51 and $14.38 in the last one year.

FOLD closed Friday's trade down $0.07%, at $14.34.