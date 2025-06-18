Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
19.06.2025 00:14:22

Amazon's AI Push Signals More Job Cuts, CEO Andy Jassy Leading Charge.

(RTTNews) - Every few weeks, tech leaders seem compelled to stoke fresh fears about artificial intelligence and this time, it's Amazon CEO Andy Jassy leading the charge.

In a 1,200-word memo titled "Some Thoughts on Generative AI," Jassy highlighted Amazon's advancements in AI, from making Alexa "meaningfully smarter" to enhancing its customer service chatbot. The details were sparse, but the subtext was clear; AI is central to Amazon's future.

The real revelation came deep in the memo. Jassy acknowledged that AI will likely replace portions of Amazon's workforce over the next few years. While he didn't provide numbers, he projected that AI-driven "agents" would deliver efficiency gains that would reduce the company's corporate headcount.

"We will need fewer people doing some of the jobs that are being done today, and more people doing other types of jobs," Jassy wrote. He added that many of these AI tools "have yet to be built but make no mistake, they're coming, and coming fast."

Jassy's message follows a familiar script; frame AI as both an opportunity and an inevitable force of disruption, while urging employees to embrace the technology to stay relevant.

Similar warnings have come from other tech executives. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei recently predicted that AI could eliminate half of all entry-level white-collar jobs within five years a dramatic forecast aimed at underscoring his company's technological prowess.

But not everyone is buying into the doomsday narrative. Nvidia's Jensen Huang and Google DeepMind's Demis Hassabis have both urged more measured views, arguing that AI's role in reshaping work is real but not apocalyptic.

It's important to keep perspective. Automation and machine learning have been reshaping industries for decades. Generative AI, while impressive, is not magic. Large language models are powerful tools, but they remain prone to errors, rely on limited training data, and can't perform physical tasks that many jobs still require.

Meanwhile, Amazon's rhetoric about "efficiency" and "flexibility" echoes the promises that accompanied email, Slack, Teams, and Zoom tools that have undeniably boosted productivity but also blurred the boundaries between work and life. Microsoft, itself a major AI investor, recently warned that technology has trapped workers in an "infinite workday" filled with interruptions, meetings, and endless notifications.

AI will reshape the workplace, but the alarmist forecasts often serve to justify corporate strategies rather than reflect imminent reality. The real task ahead is ensuring AI complements human work rather than simply replacing it.

