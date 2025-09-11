Alibaba Aktie 24409862 / US01609W1027
11.09.2025 03:03:28
Alibaba Group Announces Offering Of About $3.2 Bln Of Zero Coupon Convertible Senior Notes Due 2032
(RTTNews) - Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA, 9988.HK) announced a proposed offering of about US$3.2 billion aggregate principal amount of Zero Coupon Convertible Senior Notes due 2032.
The company said it will use the net proceeds from the Notes Offering for general corporate purposes, with a strategic focus on strengthening its cloud infrastructure capabilities and international commerce business operations.
Specifically, the allocation will include approximately 80% directed towards enhancing its cloud infrastructure, which encompasses scaling up data centers, upgrading technology, and improving services to meet growing demand. The remaining 20% will be invested in expanding international commerce operations, focusing on operational investments that will enable the Company to enhance its market presence and efficiency.
Nachrichten zu Alibaba
|
10.09.25
|Alibaba Aktie News: Alibaba verliert am Abend (finanzen.ch)
|
09.09.25
|Alibaba Aktie News: Alibaba am Dienstagnachmittag mit grünen Vorzeichen (finanzen.ch)
|
03.09.25
|KI-Erfolg überzeugt: Alibaba-Aktie nach Kursziel-Anhebungen (finanzen.ch)
|
02.09.25
|Bosch and Alibaba Group Deepen Strategic Partnership to Advance AI-powered Digital Innovation (EQS Group)
|
01.09.25
|Alibaba-Aktie profitiert von KI-Boom: Umsätze steigen sprunghaft an (finanzen.ch)
|
29.08.25
|MÄRKTE ASIEN/Japan schwächelt - China setzt auf Alibaba (Dow Jones)
|
28.08.25
|Ausblick: Alibaba gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
25.08.25
|PDD überrascht mit starken Q2-Zahlen - Aktie fester, Alibaba legt zu (finanzen.ch)