Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’142 0.0%  SPI 18’189 -0.2%  Dow 49’412 0.6%  DAX 24’933 0.1%  Euro 0.9228 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’958 0.2%  Gold 5’011 0.6%  Bitcoin 68’411 1.6%  Dollar 0.7770 0.2%  Öl 65.8 -0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Sika41879292
Top News
Ausblick: UnitedHealth legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Neuer CEO Greg Abel erhält deutlich höhere Bezüge als Warren Buffett
Ausblick: General Motors informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
NVIDIA-Aktie im Blick: Welche Folgen neue Kühltechnologien für den KI-Markt haben
Ausblick: United Parcel Service legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Suche...

Agilysys Aktie 1680840 / US00847J1051

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

26.01.2026 22:59:10

Agilysys Inc Bottom Line Rises In Q3

Agilysys
86.50 EUR -5.46%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Agilysys Inc (AGYS) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $9.89 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $3.83 million, or $0.14 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Agilysys Inc reported adjusted earnings of $12.07 million or $0.42 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.6% to $80.39 million from $69.56 million last year.

Agilysys Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $9.89 Mln. vs. $3.83 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.35 vs. $0.14 last year. -Revenue: $80.39 Mln vs. $69.56 Mln last year.

The Company is raising its full year total revenue guidance to $318 million while reiterating Adjusted EBITDA at 20% of revenue for the full fiscal year and year-over-year subscription revenue growth of 29%.

Nachrichten zu Agilysys Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?