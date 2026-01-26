Agilysys Inc Bottom Line Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - Agilysys Inc (AGYS) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $9.89 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $3.83 million, or $0.14 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Agilysys Inc reported adjusted earnings of $12.07 million or $0.42 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.6% to $80.39 million from $69.56 million last year.

Agilysys Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $9.89 Mln. vs. $3.83 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.35 vs. $0.14 last year. -Revenue: $80.39 Mln vs. $69.56 Mln last year.

The Company is raising its full year total revenue guidance to $318 million while reiterating Adjusted EBITDA at 20% of revenue for the full fiscal year and year-over-year subscription revenue growth of 29%.