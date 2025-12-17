After-Hours Gainers: A Quiet Session With A Standout Biotech Surge

(RTTNews) - The after-hours market delivered a mixed but generally positive tone on Tuesday evening, with several small- and mid-cap names posting modest gains. One biotech, however, stole the spotlight with a dramatic surge following major clinical news.

DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) dominated the after-hours session, soaring 61.29% to $29.00, up $11.02, after announcing a pivotal clinical milestone. The company reported that VITESSE, its Phase 3 study evaluating the VIASKIN Peanut patch in peanut-allergic children aged 4 to 7, successfully met its primary endpoint. The strong efficacy signals reignited investor enthusiasm around the company's lead program, driving the sharp rally.

Modular Medical, Inc. (MODD) edged higher, gaining 3.53% to $0.3549 as of 7:45 PM EST. There was no fresh news Tuesday, though investors may still be digesting the company's December 10 announcement of a sizable underwritten public offering. The deal includes over 12 million shares and accompanying warrants, priced to yield an effective cost of $0.38 per share and $0.01 per warrant, with warrants exercisable at $0.45 for five years.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) posted a small after-hours uptick, rising 1.58% to $0.25, a gain of $0.0039. The move came despite no news on Tuesday, suggesting light-volume trading rather than a catalyst-driven reaction.

Elutia Inc. (ELUT) added 1.38% to $0.5525 in the after-hours session as of 7:43 PM EST. With no new announcements, the modest rise appeared to follow broader low-volume after-hours momentum.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (TMCI) saw a modest lift in the after-hours session on Tuesday, with shares rising 3.70% to $2.80 as of 7:29 PM EST. The move came without any new company-specific developments, suggesting the gain was driven by light after-hours trading activity rather than a fresh catalyst.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMLX) advanced 4.83% to $12.90 as of 5:41 PM EST. While there was no new update Tuesday, the stock may still be reflecting the company's December 5 presentation of early Phase 1 LUMINA trial data for AMX0114. The therapy showed encouraging safety and tolerability, with no treatment-related serious adverse events in the first cohort. Enrollment for the next cohort is expected to begin in Canada later this month and in the U.S. in January.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (CGTX) gained 3.95% to $1.58, adding $0.060 after hours. There was no new information Tuesday, though the company recently announced full enrollment in its expanded access program for zervimesine (CT1812), supported by a philanthropic donation tied to its Phase 2 SHIMMER study in dementia with Lewy bodies.