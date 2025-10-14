Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’492 0.1%  SPI 17’212 -0.1%  Dow 46’068 1.3%  DAX 24’182 -0.8%  Euro 0.9291 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’529 -0.7%  Gold 4’140 0.7%  Bitcoin 90’008 -2.9%  Dollar 0.8036 0.0%  Öl 62.0 -2.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
BP-Aktie aber schwach: Raffineriemargen steigen voraussichtlich - Produktion nimmt zu
Rio Tinto-Aktie im Minus: Eisenerz-Förderung in Q3 bleibt konstant
ZEW-Konjunkturerwartungen im Oktober leicht im Plus
NVIDIA und OpenAI: Neuer Milliarden-Deal entfacht alte Blasen-Ängste
Amazon-Aktie im Fokus: Joboffensive und Protest-Kündigung
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner GBP/EUR
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

GBP/EUR

14.10.2025 11:09:16

UK Retail Sales Growth Weakens In September

(RTTNews) - UK retail sales registered slower growth in September amid looming budget, the British Retail Consortium said Tuesday.

Retail sales grew 2.3 percent year-on-year in September, slower than the 3.1 percent increase in August. In the same period last year, retail sales had advanced 2.0 percent.

Food sales grew 4.3 percent compared to an increase of 2.3 percent last year. At the same time, non-food sales advanced 0.7 percent versus a growth of 1.7 percent in the prior year.

With the Budget looming large, and households facing higher bills, retail spending rose more slowly than in recent months, BRC Chief Executive Helen Dickinson observed. "Rising inflation and a potentially taxing Budget is weighing on the minds of many households planning their Christmas spending," Dickinson added.

"By exempting these shops when the Budget announcements are made, the Chancellor can reduce the inflationary pressures hammering businesses and households alike," said Dickinson.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall-Aktie dennoch schwach: Neues Joint Venture für Unterstützungsfahrzeuge in Polen - HENSOLDT und RENK fallen ebenfalls
Meyer Burger-Aktie im Sinkflug: Dekotierung per 14. Januar 2026
Zu spät für ein Krypto-Investment? Das sagen die Experten von Jefferies
Entspannungssignale von der Zollfront: US-Börsen legen zu -- SMI letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX zum Handelsende höher -- Märkte in China schliessen mit Verlusten - Japan im Feiertag
Roche-Aktie wenig bewegt: Vielzahl an Daten zu seltenen Krebsarten angekündigt - FDA-Zulassung für Elecsys
Givaudan-Aktie mit Plus: Boom dank Parfüm-Power - Luxus zahlt sich aus
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Diginex-Aktie erholt sich: Kursplus nach starkem Einbruch
Gold nimmt Rekordjagd wieder auf - Zollstreit im Fokus
NVIDIA-Leak sorgt für Aufsehen: Neue Grafikkarten versehentlich enthüllt

Top-Rankings

KW 41: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 41: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 41: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

EUR/GBP 0.8706 0.0029
0.33

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
11:18 Deutschland: ZEW-Konjunkturerwartungen verbessern sich weniger als erwartet
11:07 ROUNDUP: Streiks beeinträchtigen Verkehr und Touristen in Griechenland
11:06 AfD-Fraktion stellt Wehrpflicht-Entscheidung wohl weiter zurück
11:04 ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Gerresheimer auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 29 Euro
11:01 Benko vor Gericht: Ex-Milliardär bekennt sich nicht schuldig
11:00 IEA hebt Schätzung für Rohölüberangebot deutlich an
10:59 AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Siemens, Siemens Healthineers und Energy unter Druck
10:55 Bericht: Tote in Gaza bei Angriff Israels trotz Waffenruhe
10:54 Aktien von Vonovia, LEG & Co. ziehen an: Schwaches Umfeld und Marktzinsen stützen Immobilienwerte
10:22 Deutsche Anleihen: Kursgewinne - Zollstreit verunsichert