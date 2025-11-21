Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’609 0.5%  SPI 17’312 0.3%  Dow 45’855 0.2%  DAX 23’086 -0.8%  Euro 0.9295 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’506 -1.2%  Gold 4’066 -0.3%  Bitcoin 67’762 -3.0%  Dollar 0.8076 0.2%  Öl 62.1 -1.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850NVIDIA994529
Top News
S&P 500-Titel Western Digital-Aktie: Diese Dividendenzahlung können Western Digital-Aktionäre erwarten
SAP-Aktie mit Stabilisierungsversuch: Kartellverfahren und Neuausrichtung im Fokus
Kryptowährungen im freien Fall: Bitcoin, Ethereum und Co. stürzen massiv ab
Schweizer Anlegerinnen und Anleger greifen immer mehr zu ETFs
Novo-Nordisk-Aktie unter Druck: Preissenkungen, gesenkte Prognose und auffällige Insider-Transaktionen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner USD/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

USD/GBP

21.11.2025 16:17:26

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Deteriorates Slightly Less Than Previously Estimated In November

(RTTNews) - Partly reflecting the end of the U.S. government shutdown, the University of Michigan released a report on Friday showing consumer sentiment in the U.S. deteriorated by slightly less than previously estimated in the month of November.

The University of Michigan said its consumer sentiment index for November was upwardly revised to 51.0 from the preliminary reading of 50.3. Economists had expected the index to be upwardly revised to 50.5.

The consumer sentiment index is still down from 53.6 in October and remains at its lowest level since hitting a record low of 50.0 in June 2022.

"After the federal shutdown ended, sentiment lifted slightly from its mid-month reading," said Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu. "However, consumers remain frustrated about the persistence of high prices and weakening incomes."

She added, "This month, current personal finances and buying conditions for durables both plunged more than 10%, whereas expectations for the future improved modestly."

The report said the current economic conditions index tumbled to a record low of 51.1 in November from 58.6 in October, while the index of consumer expectations crept up to 51.0 in November from 50.3 in October.

On the inflation front, the University of Michigan said year-ahead inflation expectations edged down to 4.5 percent in November from 4.6 percent in October but remain well above the 3.3 percent seen in January.

Long-run inflation expectations showed a more significant decrease, plunging to 3.4 percent in November from 3.9 percent in October, the report said.

"Despite these improvements in the future trajectory of inflation, consumers continue to report that their personal finances now are weighed down by the present state of high prices," Hsu said.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich mittags leichter
Trotz starker NVIDIA-Zahlen: Bitcoin sinkt auf Tief seit April - Geringere Wahrscheinlichkeit für Zinssenkung
Kryptowährungen im freien Fall: Bitcoin, Ethereum und Co. stürzen massiv ab
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Update bei David Einhorns Top 10: So hat Greenlight Capital im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
Zurückhaltung in New York: So steht der NASDAQ 100 am Mittag
NVIDIA mit starken Zahlen: Das bedeuten die Ergebnisse für die Aktien von AMD und Broadcom
UBS-Aktie mit Verlusten: Aktienrückkaufprogramm 2025 beendet
Nach den NVIDIA-Zahlen: SMI letztlich stabil -- DAX schliesst deutlich höher -- US-Börsen gehen schwach aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel uneins - Nikkei sehr stark
Bridgewater baute Depot im dritten Quartal um: Diese Aktien rückten in den Fokus des von Ray Dalio gegründeten Hedgefonds

Top-Rankings

Icahns Depotumbau: Diese Aktien standen im 3. Quartal im Fokus
Blick ins Depot
Bildquelle: Heidi Gutman/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Bridgewater baute Depot im dritten Quartal um: Diese Aktien rückten in den Fokus des von Ray Dalio gegründeten Hedgefonds
Im dritten Quartal 2025 gab es viel Bewegung im Portfolio von Bridgewater Associates: Keine der ...
Bildquelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Aktien Empfehlungen KW 25/47: Analysten raten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten in KW 25/47. Immer aktuell im wöchentlichen Aktien Top-Ranking und exklusiv bei finanzen.ch
Bildquelle: Maxx-Studio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/USD 1.3087 0.0012
0.09

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
16:35 Devisen: Eurokurs gibt zum US-Dollar weiter nach
16:26 Klingbeil: Kein Grund für Renten-Krisenrunde mit Merz bei G20
16:25 ROUNDUP: Bundesrat stoppt erstmals ein Gesetz der Regierung Merz
16:21 Weinbaugipfel fordert mehr Sichtbarkeit für deutsche Weine
16:21 Streit um Grundwasserschutz: K+S einigt sich mit BUND
16:21 USA: Michigan-Konsumklima trübt sich schwächer ein als erwartet
16:19 Arabischer Staatskonzern kann Chemiefirma Covestro übernehmen
16:16 ROUNDUP/Wieder israelischer Luftangriff in Gaza - Armee: Terroristen
16:09 US-Anleihen legen weiter zu
15:59 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Dow und Nasdaq stabil nach schwachem Vortag