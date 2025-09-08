Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
09.09.2025 00:01:42

Taiwan Trade Data Due On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - Taiwan will on Tuesday release August figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Imports are expected to jump 25.75 percent on year, up from 20.8 percent in July. Exports are called higher by an annual 22.3 percent, down from 42.0 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is seen at $12.80 billion, down from $14.34 billion a month earlier.

Australia will see August results for the indexes of business confidence and conditions from National Australia Bank, as well as the consumer sentiment index for September from Westpac Bank. In July, the business confidence index had a score of +7 and conditions were at +5. In August, the consumer sentiment index was up 5.7 percent.

New Zealand will provide Q2 data for manufacturing sales volume; in the previous quarter, sales were up 2.4 percent on quarter.

Japan will release August figures for M2 money stock, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.1 percent on year - up from 1.0 percent in July.

