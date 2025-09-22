Taiwan Jobless Rate Rises To 3.35%

(RTTNews) - The unemployment rate in Taiwan increased slightly in August to the highest level in four months, the Directorate General of Budget Accounting and Statistics reported Monday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 3.35 percent in August versus 3.33 percent in July. In the same period last year, the rate was 3.38 percent.

There were 403,000 unemployed people in August compared to 400,000 in the preceding month.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate also rose to 3.45 percent in August from 3.40 percent in the previous month.

Data showed that total employment increased by 3,000 from the previous month to 11.641 million. From the previous year, employment grew by 28,000 in August.