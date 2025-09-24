Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’990 -0.9%  SPI 16’667 -0.8%  Dow 46’293 -0.2%  DAX 23’588 -0.1%  Euro 0.9346 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’467 -0.1%  Gold 3’770 0.2%  Bitcoin 89’366 0.8%  Dollar 0.7937 0.3%  Öl 67.7 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Neue Analyse: Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) bewertet Zalando-Aktie mit Buy
Tron: So hätte sich eine Investition von vor 1 Jahr ausgezahlt
Binance Coin: Wie viel Gewinn ein Investment von vor 1 Jahr eingebracht hätte
Volkswagen (VW) vz-Aktie: Jüngste Einstufung durch Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) gibt Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)-Aktie Hold
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

24.09.2025 10:54:51

Taiwan Industrial Output Growth Eases; Retail Sales Recover

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's industrial production continued to expand strongly but at a slower pace in August, while retail sales increased for the first time in four months, separate reports from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production advanced 14.4 percent yearly in August, slower than the 18.7 percent growth in July.

Among the main sectors, the annual growth of manufacturing output eased to 15.5 percent from 20.2 percent, while the decline in mining and quarrying production moderated to 12.8 percent from 13.9 percent. Data showed that the electricity and gas supply segment logged a decline of 4.5 percent versus 7.6 percent a month ago.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 0.55 percent from July, when it decreased by 0.72 percent.

Another report from the statistical office showed that retail sales rose 0.4 percent yearly in August, reversing a 3.6 percent decrease in the prior month.

Sales at general merchandise stores grew 2.9 percent from last year, and sales of cultural and recreation goods in specialized stores were 9.17 percent higher. Meanwhile, textiles and clothing in specialized stores dropped 2.9 percent.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon tendiert am Nachmittag schwächer
Ypsomed Aktie News: Ypsomed am Nachmittag mit Kursabschlägen
Bitcoin-Abflüsse auf Rekordhoch: Steht der Kryptomarkt vor einer Angebotslücke?
Aktienempfehlung: So bewertet JP Morgan Chase & Co. die Roche-Aktie
Goldpreis-Rally: Warum Goldman Sachs bis 2026 neue Rekorde voraussagt
SMI erleidet Verluste -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
BAT Aktie News: BAT am Dienstagmittag schwächer
BASF-Analyse: So bewertet Jefferies & Company Inc. die BASF-Aktie
Micron Technology-Aktie nach deutlicher Gewinnsteigerung sehr gefragt

Top-Rankings

KW 38: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 38: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 38: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/TWD 40.8630 -0.1378
-0.34

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}