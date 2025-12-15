Britische Pfund - Schweizer Franken GBP - CHF
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Nachrichten
|Tools
|Invertiert
|Snapshot
|Chart (gross)
|Nachrichten
|Währungsrechner
|CHF/GBP
|Historisch
|Realtimekurs
|
15.12.2025 11:10:15
Swiss Producer And Import Prices Unexpectedly Fall 0.5%
(RTTNews) - Switzerland's producer and import prices decreased for the second straight month in November, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday.
Producer and import prices dropped 0.5 percent month-on-month in November, following a 0.2 percent decline in October. Meanwhile, prices were expected to increase by 0.1 percent.
The producer price index dropped 0.5 percent monthly in November, and import prices registered a decrease of 0.4 percent.
Price declines were particularly noticeable for pharmaceutical products, chemical products, and crude oil and natural gas, the agency said.
On a yearly basis, producer and import prices fell 1.2 percent in November, after a 1.3 percent decrease in October. Prices have been falling since August.
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Devisen in diesem Artikel
|GBP/CHF
|1.0649
|0.0004
|0.04
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI stärker -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert im Plus, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt Gewinne verzeichnet. Asiens Börsen gaben zum Wochenbeginn nach.