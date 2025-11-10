Sweden Industrial Output Growth Quickens To 13.5%

(RTTNews) - Sweden's industrial production growth accelerated for the second straight month in September, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Monday.

Industrial production advanced a calendar-adjusted 13.5 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the 10.2 percent increase in August.

Among sectors, manufacturing output surged 13.4 percent from last year, and mining and quarrying output grew by 14.6 percent. Meanwhile, utility sector production continued to decrease by 5.7 percent.

Data showed that construction output recovered 2.7 percent in September versus a 1.3 percent fall in August.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 3.8 percent in September.

Separate official data showed that industrial orders climbed 7.2 percent annually in September, while they decreased 2.6 percent compared to last month.