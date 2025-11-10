Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12'399 0.8%  SPI 17'121 0.9%  Dow 46'987 0.2%  DAX 23'937 1.6%  Euro 0.9323 0.1%  EStoxx50 5'653 1.6%  Gold 4'079 2.0%  Bitcoin 85'824 1.5%  Dollar 0.8061 0.0%  Öl 64.3 0.9% 
10.11.2025 10:57:32

Sweden Industrial Output Growth Quickens To 13.5%

(RTTNews) - Sweden's industrial production growth accelerated for the second straight month in September, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Monday.

Industrial production advanced a calendar-adjusted 13.5 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the 10.2 percent increase in August.

Among sectors, manufacturing output surged 13.4 percent from last year, and mining and quarrying output grew by 14.6 percent. Meanwhile, utility sector production continued to decrease by 5.7 percent.

Data showed that construction output recovered 2.7 percent in September versus a 1.3 percent fall in August.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 3.8 percent in September.

Separate official data showed that industrial orders climbed 7.2 percent annually in September, while they decreased 2.6 percent compared to last month.

Top-Rankings

KW 45: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 45: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 45: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
GBP/SEK 12.5129 -0.0358
-0.29

