SMI 13’132 0.8%  SPI 18’055 0.9%  Dow 47’952 0.1%  DAX 24’200 1.0%  Euro 0.9314 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5’742 1.1%  Gold 4’333 -0.2%  Bitcoin 67’971 -0.7%  Dollar 0.7944 -0.1%  Öl 59.8 -1.5% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Handelskrieg, KI & Politik: Die Markttreiber 2026 laut Allianz Global Investors
Finanzsystem im Wandel: SEC sieht in Tokenisierung den nächsten Mega-Trend
Geheimtipps 2026: Diese unterschätzten Aktien haben laut Analysten riesiges Potenzial
TMTG-Aktie schnellt hoch: Trump Media wagt Milliarden-Deal im Nuklearsektor
Micron Technology-Aktie nach starker Gewinn- und Umsatzentwicklung gefragt
18.12.2025 23:04:19

South Korea Producer Prices Rise 0.3% In November

(RTTNews) - Producer prices in South Korea were up 0.3 percent on month in November, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - up from 0.2 percent in October.

Among the individual components, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products were down 2.1 percent on month, while manufacturing products rose 0.8 percent, utilities fell 0.4 percent and services were up 0.1 percent.

On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 1.9 percent - up from 1.5 percent in the previous month.

Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products were up 5.5 percent on year, while manufacturing products rose 1.9 percent, utilities fell 1.2 percent and services were up 2.2 percent.

Geheimtipps 2026: Diese unterschätzten Aktien haben laut Analysten riesiges Potenzial
DroneShield-Aktie gibt Gewinne ab: Grossauftrag nur kurzfristiger Impuls?
UBS-Aktie profitiert: Gericht setzt Massenklage gegen Grossbanken ein Ende
Rheinmetall erhält Milliardenauftrag - Verkauf der Autozuliefer-Sparte wird vorbereitet - auch Aktien von TKMS, HENSOLDT & RENK im Blick
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Nach EZB-Entscheid und US-Inflationsdaten: SMI schliesst höher -- DAX beendet Handel freundlich -- Wall Street schlussendlich freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Untergrund statt Ausstieg: China mischt wieder im Bitcoin-Mining mit
Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel NVIDIA-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem NVIDIA-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verdient
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Buffetts längste Verkaufsserie - Warnsignal oder strategische Geduld?
KW 50: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 50: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 50: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
GBP/KRW 1’974.1220 1.0097
0.05

Datum Titel
23:04 Tausende demonstrieren in Bulgarien für faire Neuwahl - Vor Euro-Einführung
23:02 Nike kann mit Umsatzüberraschung nicht punkten - Aktie fällt
22:41 Fedex verdient überraschend viel und wird optimistischer - Aktie zieht an
22:31 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Etwas erholt dank Inflationsdaten und Micron
22:16 Aktien New York Schluss: Stabil bis etwas erholt dank Inflationsdaten und Micron
21:54 ROUNDUP/Ägypten: Angeblich Pläne für USA-Reise von Präsident al-Sisi
21:51 ROUNDUP: Abschluss von Mercosur-Handelsdeal muss verschoben werden
21:50 US-Regierung geht gegen Geschlechtsanpassungen vor
21:49 Ex-Trump-Berater Bolton: Ukraine sollte Nato als Ziel nicht aufgeben
21:32 Medizinische Forschung: Trump lockert Cannabis-Regeln