18.12.2025 23:04:19
South Korea Producer Prices Rise 0.3% In November
(RTTNews) - Producer prices in South Korea were up 0.3 percent on month in November, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - up from 0.2 percent in October.
Among the individual components, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products were down 2.1 percent on month, while manufacturing products rose 0.8 percent, utilities fell 0.4 percent and services were up 0.1 percent.
On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 1.9 percent - up from 1.5 percent in the previous month.
Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products were up 5.5 percent on year, while manufacturing products rose 1.9 percent, utilities fell 1.2 percent and services were up 2.2 percent.
