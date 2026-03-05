Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won GBP - KRW
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Nachrichten
|Tools
|Snapshot
|Chart (gross)
|Nachrichten
|Währungsrechner
|Historisch
|Realtimekurs
|
06.03.2026 00:24:32
South Korea Inflation Climbs 0.3% In February
(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in South Korea were up a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on month in February, Statistics Korea said on Friday - beneath expectations for 0.4 percent, which would have been unchanged.
On a yearly basis, inflation rose 2.0 percent - unchanged from the January reading but shy of expectations for 2.1 percent.
Individually, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 0.2 percent on month and 0.6 percent on year, while clothing and footwear was flat on month and up 2.1 percent on year and utilities rose 0.4 percent on month and 1.2 percent on year.
The index excluding food and energy increased 0.4 percent on month and 2.3 percent on year.
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Devisen in diesem Artikel
|GBP/KRW
|1’976.6505
|21.6521
|1.11
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKrieg in Nahost: SMI und DAX schlussendllich deutlich schwächer -- Wall Street letztlich klar im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Donnerstag mit klar negativen Vorzeichen. An der Wall Street dominierten die Bären. Die Börsen in Fernost gingen am Donnerstag mit kräftigen Zuschlägen in den Feierabend.