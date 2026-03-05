Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’298 -1.6%  SPI 18’354 -1.4%  Dow 47’955 -1.6%  DAX 23’816 -1.6%  Euro 0.9067 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’783 -1.5%  Gold 5’084 -1.1%  Bitcoin 55’656 -1.7%  Dollar 0.7811 0.2%  Öl 84.3 2.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Roche1203204Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Ausblick: Lufthansa verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Bitcoin im Abwärtstrend: Was den Krypto-Winter 2026 so besonders macht
NVIDIA-Aktie im Blick: Warum der KI-Riese Intel mit seiner Laptop-Chip-Offensive bedrohen könnte
Werbung in ChatGPT? OpenAI-Gespräche treiben Trade Desk-Aktie nach oben
NVIDIA-Aktie fester: KI-Riese priorisiert offenbar neue KI-Hardware statt China-Chips
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

06.03.2026 00:24:32

South Korea Inflation Climbs 0.3% In February

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in South Korea were up a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on month in February, Statistics Korea said on Friday - beneath expectations for 0.4 percent, which would have been unchanged.

On a yearly basis, inflation rose 2.0 percent - unchanged from the January reading but shy of expectations for 2.1 percent.

Individually, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 0.2 percent on month and 0.6 percent on year, while clothing and footwear was flat on month and up 2.1 percent on year and utilities rose 0.4 percent on month and 1.2 percent on year.

The index excluding food and energy increased 0.4 percent on month and 2.3 percent on year.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Wenig Bewegung im Depot: Auf diese Aktien setzte Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025
Holcim-Aktie schlussendlich im Minus: Gewinneinbruch in 2025 - Erwartungen teils übertroffen
Swiss Re-Aktie letztlich stärker: Deutliches Gewinnwachstum in 2025
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
Siemens Energy-Aktie nach Dividendenabschlag fester: Erste Gewinnausschüttung seit 2022
Partners Group-Aktie letztlich schwächer: Rechenzentrumsplattform atNorth verkauft
EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
Deutsche Bank AG: Buy für Deutsche Telekom-Aktie
Netflix-Aktie klettert: Angebot für Warner Bros. wird nicht weiter erhöht

Top-Rankings

4. Quartal 2025: In diese Aktien investiert Fisher Asset Management
Ken Fishers Investitionen
Bildquelle: IIstudio / Shutterstock.com
Bridgewater-Portfolio Q4 2025: Diese Aktien kaufte der von Ray Dalio gegründete Fonds
Im 4. Quartal 2025 gab es viel Bewegung im Portfolio von Bridgewater Associates: Keine der zehn ...
Bildquelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
4. Quartal 2025: So investierte der Hedgefonds von Paul Singer - Fokus auf Etsy, PepsiCo & Co.
Mit seinem Hedgefonds Elliott Investment Management investierte Paul Singer auch im vierten Quar ...
Bildquelle: Thos Robinson/Getty Images for New York Times
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/KRW 1’976.6505 21.6521
1.11