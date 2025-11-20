Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
20.11.2025 22:05:05

South Africa Central Bank Cuts Rate By 25 Bps, Signals More Easing

(RTTNews) - The South African Reserve Bank lowered the key interest rate on Thursday, citing space for less restrictive policy as policymakers assessed that the inflation outlook has improved.

The Monetary Policy Committee unanimously decided to trim the rate by 25 basis points to 6.75 percent, in line with expectations. In the previous policy session in September, the central bank had paused a year-long easing cycle.

"We assess the risks to the inflation outlook as balanced," SARB Governor Lesetja Kganyago said in a statement.

"Members agreed there was scope now to make the policy stance less restrictive, in the context of an improved inflation outlook," Kganyago added.

Last week, the SARB shifted to a new inflation target of 3 percent plus or minus 1 percentage point from the previous 3-6 percent.

Kganyago said the bank wants longer-run expectations to anchor at 3 percent, staying there even when there are shocks.

"When there are deviations, we will explain what has driven inflation away from target, and we will do what is required to get back to target," the SARB chief said.

The country's headline inflation climbed to a 13-month high of 3.6 percent in October, while the core price growth that strips out volatile items like fresh food and energy, slightly eased to 3.1 percent.

In its latest projections, the bank trimmed the headline CPI inflation forecast for this year and next by a percentage point to 3.3 percent and 3.5 percent. Core inflation forecast for this year was cut similarly to 3.4 percent, but the projection was next year was retained at 3.3 percent.

Datum Titel
22:00 US-Gericht: Einsatz der Nationalgarde in Washington illegal
21:14 ROUNDUP: Zwei US-Sender zeigen ab 2027 die Champions League im TV
21:11 Putin bei Armeebesuch: Halten an unseren Kriegszielen fest
21:01 Devisen: Eurokurs im US-Handel kaum bewegt
20:10 Pariser Stabschef: 'Müssen bereit sein, Kinder zu verlieren'
20:06 Aktien New York: Euphorie über Nvidia-Zahlen hält nicht lange an
20:02 OTS: Elite Report / Die Elite der Vermögensverwalter im deutschsprachigen ...
19:49 ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies lässt CTS Eventim nach Zahlen auf 'Buy' - Ziel 115 Euro
19:42 Auslieferung des Nord-Stream-Verdächtigen kommende Woche
19:41 Autismus nach Impfung? US-Behörde ändert Infos auf Website