SMI 12'507 -1.5%  SPI 17'181 -1.6%  Dow 45'952 -0.7%  DAX 23'761 -2.1%  Euro 0.9235 -0.4%  EStoxx50 5'568 -1.5%  Gold 4'336 0.2%  Bitcoin 82'868 -3.2%  Dollar 0.7889 -0.5%  Öl 60.4 -1.0% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
17.10.2025 11:16:13

Slovakia HICP Inflation Rises To 4.6%

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation accelerated in September after easing in the previous month, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.

The EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 4.6 percent year-on-year in September, faster than the 4.4 percent increase in August.

Inflation-based transportation rose further to 4.2 percent from 2.1 percent, and health costs grew at a faster pace of 2.8 percent versus 2.3 percent in August.

On the other hand, the annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages softened to 3.6 percent from 3.9 percent. Inflation based on housing and utilities eased to 2.9 percent from 3.1 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, the HICP edged up 0.2 percent in September.

Top-Rankings

KW 41: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 41: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 41: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings.

