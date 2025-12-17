Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
IONOS-Aktie: Ziele für 2025 konkretisiert - Starkes Wachstum für 2026 erwartet
So steht es zur Wochenmitte um Dollar, Euro und Franken
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Buffetts längste Verkaufsserie - Warnsignal oder strategische Geduld?
Rohstoff-ETFs: Ihr Schlüssel zum Investment in Goldpreis & Ölpreis
Galderma-Aktie: Neue Daten untermauern Erfolg von Nemluvio
Singapore Non-oil Domestic Exports Rise 11.6%

(RTTNews) - The growth in Singapore's non-oil domestic exports moderated in November, data from Enterprise Singapore showed Wednesday.

Non-oil domestic exports rose 11.6 percent year-over-year in November, much slower than the 21.7 percent surge in the previous month. This was the third successive monthly increase.

During November, the overall growth was led primarily by volatile pharmaceuticals and supported by electronic products, such as ICs and PCs, the agency said.

Electronics exports grew 13.1 percent in November from last year, and non-electronics shipments expanded 11.1 percent.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie zieht an: Technologiechef Mike Dargan geht und wird N26-CEO
Milliardenverluste für Shortseller: Turbulentes Jahr 2025 für die Tesla-Aktie
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Was die SchedMD-Übernahme für Anleger bedeutet
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
MindMaze-Aktie bricht ein: Relief Therapeutics und NeuroX fusionieren
Barry Callebaut-Aktie beflügelt von Gerüchten über Kakao-Abspaltung
BASF Aktie News: Anleger greifen bei BASF am Dienstagvormittag zu
Seltene Erden: Der Rohstoff, der Elektro- und Rüstungsindustrie antreibt
SAP SE Aktie News: Anleger schicken SAP SE am Dienstagvormittag auf rotes Terrain
Sonovoa-Aktie mit Plus: Übernahme von Tinnitus-App SilentCloud

07:43 Ölpreise steigen - Trump fordert von Venezuela Rückgabe von Öl und Land
07:42 Ionos präzisiert Prognose für 2025 - Mehr Umsatz- und Ergebnisplus für 2026
07:34 ROUNDUP: Merz vor seinem schwierigsten Gipfel
07:34 ROUNDUP: Trump fordert von Maduro Rückgabe von Öl und Land
07:34 ROUNDUP/Im Kabinett: Mehr Härten bei neuer Grundsicherung
07:34 ROUNDUP 2/Erst Drogen, jetzt Öl: Was Trump mit Venezuela vorhat
07:32 dpa-AFX Börsentag auf einen Blick: Dax wenig bewegt erwartet
07:31 WDH: Veltins übernimmt Karamalz - Malzgetränke-Markt in Bewegung
07:16 DAX-FLASH: Dax über 24.000 Punkten wohl wenig bewegt
07:07 IEA erwartet Rekordnachfrage nach Kohle in diesem Jahr