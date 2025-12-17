Singapore Non-oil Domestic Exports Rise 11.6%

(RTTNews) - The growth in Singapore's non-oil domestic exports moderated in November, data from Enterprise Singapore showed Wednesday.

Non-oil domestic exports rose 11.6 percent year-over-year in November, much slower than the 21.7 percent surge in the previous month. This was the third successive monthly increase.

During November, the overall growth was led primarily by volatile pharmaceuticals and supported by electronic products, such as ICs and PCs, the agency said.

Electronics exports grew 13.1 percent in November from last year, and non-electronics shipments expanded 11.1 percent.