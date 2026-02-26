Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’914 -0.5%  SPI 19’152 -0.4%  Dow 49’437 -0.1%  DAX 25’289 0.5%  Euro 0.9132 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’162 -0.2%  Gold 5’180 0.3%  Bitcoin 52’127 -0.7%  Dollar 0.7750 0.3%  Öl 71.1 0.1% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
NVIDIA Nestlé UBS Roche Holcim Swiss Re Partners Group Novartis Rheinmetall Sika Zurich Insurance
26.02.2026 19:11:02

Seven-Year Note Auction Attracts Slightly Below Average Demand

(RTTNews) - A day after reporting modestly below average demand for this month's five-year note auction, the Treasury Department on Thursday revealed this month's auction of $44 billion worth of seven-year notes also attracted slightly below average demand.

The seven-year note auction drew a high yield of 3.790 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.50.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $44 billion worth of seven-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.018 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.45.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous seven-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.53.

Earlier this week, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $69 billion worth of two-year notes attracted slightly above average demand, while this month's auction of $70 billion worth of five-year notes attracted modestly below average demand.

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Auf diese US-Aktien setzt die UBS im vierten Quartal 2025
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie gefragt: Umsatzerwartung geschlagen - Positive Wachstumsprognose für 2026
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie dennoch gesucht: Geschäftszahlen verfehlen Erwartungen
Gamesa bleibt im Konzern: Siemens-Energy-Chef setzt auf Sanierung - Aktie stabil
Idorsia-Aktie letztlich höher: Umsatz in 2025 verdoppelt
Sandoz-Aktie deutlich höher: Generikaspezialist wächst weiter dank starker Biosimilars
NVIDIA-Aktie verliert dennoch : Chip-Hersteller wächst weiter explosiv - KI-Geschäft treibt Rekordzahlen
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA gibt am Donnerstagnachmittag nach
Ausblick: D-Wave Quantum gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt

Q4 2025: Diese Änderungen nahm Carl Icahn an seinem Portfolio vor
So hat Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025 investiert
Q4 2025: Auf diese Aktien setzte Bill Ackman
Im vierten Quartal 2025 hat der Star-Investor Bill Ackman einige Veränderungen in der Zusammense ...
4. Quartal 2025: Diese Aktien hielt Zurich Insurance im Depot
So hat der Schweizer Versicherungskonzern im vierten Quartal investiert
19:45 ROUNDUP 2:Uruguay und Argentinien ratifizieren Abkommen zwischen Mercosur und EU
19:38 ROUNDUP: Reiche-Ministerium plant Einschnitte bei der Solarförderung
19:35 EU-Kommission setzt Anti-Betrugsbehörde auf britischen Ex-Minister an
19:24 ROUNDUP: Uruguay ratifiziert als erstes Mercosur-Land Handelsabkommen mit EU
19:10 Ministerium: Einigung auf Nachbesserungen an Klinikreform
18:57 Letzter großer Brexit-Streitpunkt: Lösung für Gibraltar rückt näher
18:49 ROUNDUP 2: Umfrage sieht Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen in Baden-Württemberg
18:42 Hillary Clinton weist Vorwürfe im Epstein-Ausschuss zurück
18:35 ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Überwiegend moderate Verluste
18:31 Baustoffkonzern Saint Gobain etwas weniger Umsatz - Dividende steigt