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17.03.2026 23:38:13

New Zealand Q4 Current Account Deficit NZ$4.6 Billion

(RTTNews) - New Zealand posted a seasonally adjusted current account deficit of NZ$4.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday.

In Q4, the goods deficit widened to NZ$866 million, while the services surplus was NZ$122 million. The primary income deficit widened to NZ$3.7 billion and the financial account recorded a net inflow of NZ$3.8 billion.

The widening of the current account deficit was due to NZ$664 million widening of the primary income balance deficit and NZ$321 million widening of the goods deficit.

On an annual basis, the current account deficit narrowed to NZ$16.35 billion (3.7 percent of GDP) compared with a NZ$20.0 billion deficit for the December 2024 year (4.7 percent of GDP).

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