18.12.2025 22:59:25
New Zealand Has NZ$163 Million Trade Shortfall
(RTTNews) - New Zealand posted a merchandise trade deficit of NZ$163 million in November, Statistics New Zealand said on Friday.
That beat expectations for a shortfall of NZ$1.175 billion following the NZ$1.598 billion deficit in October.
Exports jumped 9.2 percent on year to NZ$6.99 billion, up from NZ$6.44 billion in the previous month.
Imports rose an annual 4.4 percent to NZ$7.15 billion, down from NZ$8.03 billion a month earlier.
Annual goods exports were at NZ$79.9 billion, up NZ$9.9 billion from the previous year. Annual goods imports were at NZ$81.9 billion, up NZ$3.7 billion from the previous year.
The annual trade deficit was NZ$2.1 billion. In the year ended November 2024, the deficit was NZ$8.3 billion.
