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24.07.2026 00:04:05
Japan Inflation Data Due On Friday
(RTTNews) - Japan will on Friday release June figures for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In May, overall inflation was up 0.4 percent on month and 1.5 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 1.4 percent.
Japan also will see July results for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from S&P Global; in June, their scores were 54.8, 52.2 and 52.8, respectively.
Australia also will see July results for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from S&P Global; in June, their scores were 51.5, 50.5 and 50.4, respectively.
Singapore will provide June numbers for industrial production; in May, production was down 0.7 percent on month and up 13.0 percent on year.
Thailand is scheduled to release June trade data sometime in the next week; in May, imports were up 35.1 percent and exports rose 10.6 percent for a trade deficit of $5.710 billion.
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