Japan Data On Tap For Friday

(RTTNews) - Japan is scheduled to release a batch of data on Friday, headlining a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are July figures for unemployment, industrial production, retail sales, housing starts and construction orders, as well as August data for household confidence and Tokyo inflation.

The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 2.5 percent, while the jobs-to-applicant ratio is tipped to rise to 1.23 from 1.22. Industrial production is expected to slip 1.2 percent on month after rising 2.1 percent in June. Retail sales are called higher by an annual 1.6 percent, easing from 2.0 percent a month earlier.

Housing starts are tipped to fall 9.8 percent on year after sinking 15.6 percent in the previous month. The household confidence index is expected to see a score of 43.2, up from 33.7 in July. Tokyo inflation, both core and overall, were up 2.9 percent on year in July.

South Korea will see July data for industrial production and retail sales; in June, production was up 1.6 percent both on month and on year, while sales rose 0.5 percent on month.

Australia will provide July numbers for private sector credit, with forecasts calling it steady from June at 0.6 percent higher.

