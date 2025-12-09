Indonesian Consumers More Optimistic In November

(RTTNews) - Confidence among Indonesian consumers strengthened further in November to the highest level in nine months, survey data from Bank Indonesia showed on Tuesday.

The consumer confidence index rose to 124.0 in November from 121.2 in the previous month. A reading above 100 indicates optimism among households.

Moreover, this was the highest score since February, when it was 126.4.

Among components, both current economic conditions and future expectations supported the rise in the headline index.

The current economic condition index climbed to 121.5 from 117.1 in October, and the index for consumer expectations rose to 140.6 from 138.4.