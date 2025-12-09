Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’981 0.4%  SPI 17’833 0.3%  Dow 47’739 -0.5%  DAX 24’046 0.1%  Euro 0.9386 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’726 0.0%  Gold 4’185 -0.1%  Bitcoin 72’705 -0.6%  Dollar 1 -0.1%  Öl 62.3600 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Kuros32581411
Top News
DKSH-Aktie: DKSH plant Kauf von Minderheitsanteilen und Delisting von Tochtergesellschaft
Ascom-Aktie: David Hale wird 2026 neuer CEO
Ausblick: Oracle stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
NVIDIA-Aktie und andere Tech-Giganten enteilen - Europas Chipsektor steht 2026 vor klaren Hausaufgaben
Warten auf Fed-Zinsentscheid: Darum bleibt der Franken zum US-Dollar und Euro kaum verändert
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Intrawest Aktie CA4609152000

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

09.12.2025 07:56:50

Indonesian Consumers More Optimistic In November

(RTTNews) - Confidence among Indonesian consumers strengthened further in November to the highest level in nine months, survey data from Bank Indonesia showed on Tuesday.

The consumer confidence index rose to 124.0 in November from 121.2 in the previous month. A reading above 100 indicates optimism among households.

Moreover, this was the highest score since February, when it was 126.4.

Among components, both current economic conditions and future expectations supported the rise in the headline index.

The current economic condition index climbed to 121.5 from 117.1 in October, and the index for consumer expectations rose to 140.6 from 138.4.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SHIBA INU: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht
Helvetia Baloise-Aktie im Minus: Helvetia und Baloise schliessen Fusion zu Helvetia Baloise Holding ab
Urteil erhöht Druck auf Novo Nordisk: Semaglutid-Patentschutz wackelt - So reagiert die Aktie
Unilever-Spin-off Magnum Ice Cream-Aktie startet an der Börse - Kurs etwas über Referenzpreis
Barclays Capital: Rheinmetall-Aktie erhält Overweight
Helvetia und Baloise neu als Helvetia Baloise an Schweizer Börse
Helvetia Baloise veröffentlicht Pro-Forma-Finanzinformationen
Solana Kurs Prognose: Nur noch bergauf?
Wedbush-Experte stellt sich gegen KI-Kritiker: NVIDIA-Aktie weiter mit starkem Potenzial
Paramount attackiert mit Barangebot für Warner Bros. - Herausforderung für Netflix-Aktie?

Top-Rankings

SMI Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 49/25
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 49: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 49: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
08:05 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Thyssenkrupp unter Druck - Hoher Fehlbetrag droht
08:04 GNW-News: Infomaniak lanciert Euria, eine kostenlose und unabhängige KI, die die Privatsphäre achtet und Wohnungen beheizt
07:50 Ex-Topmanager in China wegen Bestechung hingerichtet
07:49 Deutsche Börse-Aktie: JPMorgan verpasst Anteilsschein höheres Kursziel
07:57 DWS-Aktie bekommt von JPMorgan höheres Kursziel verpasst
07:35 dpa-AFX Börsentag auf einen Blick: Abwarten vor Fed-Entscheidung
07:14 Aktien im Fokus: Ford und Renault bauen gemeinsam günstige E-Autos für Europa
07:08 Pistorius ist krank und sagt Weihnachtsreise ab
08:08 thyssenkrupp-Aktie unter Druck: Stahlkonzern erwartet wegen Stahl-Sanierung rote Zahlen
07:04 GNW-News: Ascom ernennt David Hale zum neuen CEO