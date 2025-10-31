Finland HICP Inflation Slows To 1.5% In October

(RTTNews) - Finland's EU measure of inflation moderated in October to the lowest level in eight months, flash data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.

The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.5 percent year-over-year in October, slower than the prior month's 2.2 percent increase.

Transport costs were 0.58 percent less expensive compared to last year, and inflation based on housing and utilities softened to 0.37 percent from 2.95 percent. The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages also moderated to 2.2 percent from 2.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, the HICP remained flat in October, following a 0.5 percent rise in September.