Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’293 0.6%  SPI 17’048 0.6%  Dow 46’064 1.3%  DAX 23’693 0.3%  Euro 0.9339 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’384 0.4%  Gold 3’637 -0.1%  Bitcoin 90’844 -0.2%  Dollar 0.7958 -0.4%  Öl 66.4 -1.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Covestro-Deal: Adnoc stimmt EU-Bedingungen offenbar zu - Aktie stark
Teilverlust nach Kursplus: Siemens Energy-Aktie im Fokus
RENK-Aktie legt zu: RENK baut Produktion für steigende Panzer-Nachfrage um
R&S-Aktie rutscht ab: R&S Group hat Halbjahres-Gewinn mehr als verdoppelt
Idorsia-Aktie unverändert: Idorsia legt neue Analysen zu Schlafmittel Daridorexant vor
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner EUR/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

EUR/GBP

11.09.2025 18:07:40

ECB's Lagarde Says Eurozone Remains In "A Good Place", Risks More Balanced

(RTTNews) - European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde tread carefully on Thursday as she attempted to paint a rosier view for the euro area economy without dismissing the impact of the lingering uncertainty linked to the trade tariffs, the political turmoil in France and a stronger euro.

The central bank for the 20-nation single currency economy left key interest rates unchanged for a second policy session in a row but offered no signals as to where interest rates are headed in future.

The Governing Council, led by Lagarde, held the deposit rate steady at 2.00 percent. The refinancing rate was left unchanged at 2.15 percent and the marginal lending rate at 2.40 percent.

Eurozone interest rates were last revised in June when they were reduced by 25-basis points. The bank had cut interest rates by a quarter basis points each in every rate-setting session since September last year.

"We continue to be in a good place," Lagarde told reporters during the post decision press conference.

The ECB Staff slightly raised the headline inflation projections for the euro area for this year and next to 2.1 percent and 1.7 percent, from 2.0 percent and 1.6 percent forecast in June. Inflation is expected to average 1.9 percent in 2027, which is lower than the June projection.

Core inflation, which excludes energy and food, was expected to average 2.4 percent this year, 1.9 percent next year and 1.8 percent in 2027. These were unchanged from June.

"The outlook for inflation remains more uncertain than usual, as a result of the still volatile global trade policy environment," Lagarde said in her statement. "A stronger euro could bring inflation down further than expected."

The Eurozone economy was projected to grow by 1.2 percent this year, which was faster than the 0.9 percent expected in June. The growth projection for next year was trimmed to 1.0 percent from 1.1 percent, while the projection for 2027 was unchanged at 1.3 percent.

"Risks to economic growth have become more balanced," Lagarde said.

While the U.S. and the EU have reached some understanding on trade tariffs, more clarity is needed on agreements between the Trump administration and key trade partners such as China and India. A possible interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve, which will be the first this year, is also set to influence the macroeconomic outlook. Moreover, the political instability in France is also causing worry for policymakers.

Eurozone inflation has been hovering around the 2.0 percent target in recent months as pressures from food prices and services costs ease.

Quizzed about the prospect of more easing, Lagarde reiterated that the bank does not follow a "pre-committed" path. The bank will stick to its data-dependent and meeting-to-meeting approach, she added.

Lagarde said she was neither a hawk nor a dove when it came to monetary policy but called herself "an owl".

"Lagarde dampened any remaining rate cut hopes by pointing to the surprisingly strong economic growth or downplaying the long-term inflation forecast below 2 percent," Commerzbank economist Jörg Krämer said. "All in all, the scenario of an unchanged deposit rate of 2.0 percent remains the more likely outcome."

"With growth holding up better than expected core inflation above the 2 percent target due to sticky wage growth, and the outlook for fiscal easing in 2026 we do not expect the ECB to deliver a final cut in the coming six months, contrary to market expectations," economists at Danske Bank said.

"At the same time, we believe hikes in 2026 are premature due to inflation most likely being below target by then and the German economy having sufficiently room to increase production without fueling inflation," they added.

In the U.S., the Federal Reserve is widely expected to lower the federal funds rate next week amid high inflation and a cooling labor market.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Fed am Limit: Experten halten Bitcoinkurs von 2 Millionen US-Dollar für möglich
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall zieht am Donnerstagmittag an
EZB-Zinsentscheid: SMI und DAX beenden Handel fester -- Schlussendlich Gewinne in Asien - Börse in Japan mit Allzeithoch
Anleger warten auf Impulse: Goldpreis korrigiert nach Rekordständen
Idorsia-Aktie unverändert: Idorsia legt neue Analysen zu Schlafmittel Daridorexant vor
NVIDIA-Aktie im Aufwind: Strategische Investition in Quantencomputing-Startup QuEra
Synopsys präsentierte das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
SMG-Aktie: SMG treibt Börsengang voran - 4,5 Milliarden Marktkapitalisierung angestrebt
DAX 40-Titel SAP SE-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem SAP SE-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verdient
RENK-Aktie legt zu: RENK baut Produktion für steigende Panzer-Nachfrage um

Top-Rankings

KW 36: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 36: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 36: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/EUR 1.1566 0.0002
0.01

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}