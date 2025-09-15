Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Croatia Inflation Steady At 4.1% As Estimated

(RTTNews) - Croatia's consumer price inflation was unchanged in August, as initially estimated, after accelerating in the previous three months, mainly due to high prices for food, utilities, restaurant services, health and education, latest data from the statistical office showed on Monday. The consumer prices index rose 4.1 percent year-on-year, which was same as in the previous month, the Croatian Bureau of Statistics reported. This was in line with the flash data released on September 2.

Inflation is now at the highest level since March last year. A rate higher than this was seen in December 2023 when inflation was 4.5 percent.

The biggest increase in prices among the main CPI components was the 8.1 percent surge in the housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels category.

Prices in restaurants and hotels logged a 7.5 percent rise and those in the food and non-alcoholic beverages group were 6.3 percent higher. Education was 5.9 percent expensive than a year ago and healthcare costs grew 5.1 percent. The CPI edged up 0.1 percent from the previous month, as estimated earlier.

Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, accelerated to 4.6 percent from 4.5 percent in the previous month. The monthly increase in the HICP was 0.2 percent.

