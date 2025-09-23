Consumer Confidence Ebbs In September - BoK

(RTTNews) - Consumer confidence in South Korea dipped in September, the latest survey from the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday with a consumer sentiment index score of 110.1.

That's down from 111.4 in August, although it remains above the break-even score of 100 that separates optimism from pessimism.

Consumer sentiment regarding current living standards was unchanged at 96, and the outlook was one point lower at 100. Consumer sentiment for to future household income was unchanged at 102, and the outlook was one point lower at 110.

Consumer sentiment concerning current domestic economic conditions was two points lower at 91, and the outlook was three points lower at 97.

The expected inflation rate for the upcoming year, the three-year ahead rate, and the five-year ahead rate were both the same at 2.5 percent.