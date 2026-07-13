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14.07.2026 00:02:59

China Trade Data Due On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - China will on Tuesday release June figures for imports, exports, trade balance and new loans, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Imports are expected to rise 24.0 percent on year, down from 27.4 percent in May. Exports are called higher by an annual 18.2 percent, easing from 19.4 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $121.40 billion, up from $105.43billion a month earlier. New loans are expected to be worth CNY1.950 trillion, up sharply from CNY520.0 billion in May.

Japan will see revised May figures for industrial production; the previous reading suggested an increase of 0.5 percent on month, while capacity utilization sank 0.8 percent.

Singapore will provide preliminary Q2 data for gross domestic product; in the three months prior, GDP was up 3.9 percent on quarter and 6.0 percent on year.

Australia will see June results for the surveys of business confidence and business conditions from NAB, as well as July numbers for the Westpac index of consumer sentiment. In May, confidence had a score pf -14, while conditions were at +3. In June, sentiment slumped 2.9 percent on month.

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