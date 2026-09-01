Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’286 -0.8%  SPI 20’111 -0.8%  Dow 53’186 -0.7%  DAX 26’258 -1.2%  Euro 0.9389 0.2%  EStoxx50 6’420 -1.0%  Gold 4’449 -0.2%  Bitcoin 63’840 1.9%  Dollar 0.8082 -0.2%  Öl 90.7 1.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Novartis1200526Stadler Rail217818Sandoz124359842Sika41879292Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
August 2026: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Extrem unterbewertet? Warum Analysten jetzt auf die Aktien von Samsung und SK hynix setzen
BaFin schlägt Alarm: Diese Wissenslücken haben Krypto-Anleger
Bewegung in den Top 10: So veränderte die Deutsche Bank ihr US-Aktiendepot
Aktien von Almonty, Broadcom und Bloom Energy fliegen raus: Das Depot von Stanley Druckenmiller in Q2
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

01.09.2026 03:41:35

Australia Has A$27.2 Billion Current Account Shortfall

(RTTNews) - Australia posted a current account deficit of A$27.2 billion in the second quarter of 2026, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

That beat forecasts for a shortfall of A$29.7 billion following the upwardly revised A$25.4 billion deficit in the three months prior (originally a deficit of A$27.1 billion).

The capital and financial account surplus was A$5.3 billion, a decrease of A$11.3 billion on the Q1 surplus.

Australia's net international investment liability position was A$638.9 billion in Q2, a decrease of A$122.8 billion on the revised Q1 position of A$761.7 billion.

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Rheinmetall-Aktie: Was Analysten von Rheinmetall erwarten
Aktien von Almonty, Broadcom und Bloom Energy fliegen raus: Das Depot von Stanley Druckenmiller in Q2
August 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
So schätzen Analysten die UBS-Aktie ein
Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Handelsende schwächer
Home Depot Aktie News: Home Depot büsst am Montagvormittag ein
UBS-Aktie im Minus: Kapitalerhöhung bei UBS-Immobilienfonds geplant
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Zinssorgen im Blick: US-Börsen letztlich leichter -- SMI zum Handelsende im Minus -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot

Top-Rankings

August 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der August 2026 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
August 2026: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Im August 2026 kam es weltweit zu grösseren Ausschlägen an den Börsen. Auch vor dem deutschen Le ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Rohstoffpreise Entwicklung: Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2026
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/AUD 1.8887 -0.0011
-0.06