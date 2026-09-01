Australia Has A$27.2 Billion Current Account Shortfall

(RTTNews) - Australia posted a current account deficit of A$27.2 billion in the second quarter of 2026, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

That beat forecasts for a shortfall of A$29.7 billion following the upwardly revised A$25.4 billion deficit in the three months prior (originally a deficit of A$27.1 billion).

The capital and financial account surplus was A$5.3 billion, a decrease of A$11.3 billion on the Q1 surplus.

Australia's net international investment liability position was A$638.9 billion in Q2, a decrease of A$122.8 billion on the revised Q1 position of A$761.7 billion.