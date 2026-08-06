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06.08.2026 03:48:38
Australia Has A$1.929 Billion Trade Surplus
(RTTNews) - Australia posted a merchandise trade surplus of A$1.929 billion in June, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.
That exceeded expectations for a deficit of A$1.060 billion following the downwardly revised A$2.367 billion shortfall in May (originally -A$3.018 billion).
Exports rose 9.6 percent on month to A$4.196 billion, after sinking a downwardly revised 7.6 percent in the previous month (originally -6.9 percent).
Imports fell 0.2 percent to -A$100 million after losing a downwardly revised 0.9 percent a month earlier (originally 1.1 percent).
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Börse aktuell - Live TickerZuversicht für Nahost-Konflikt: Dow nach Rekord letztlich stärker -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX schlussendlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Mittwoch in Grün, wohingegen der deutsche Leitindex abgab. Der Dow erreichte ein neues neue Rekordhoch. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Mittwoch in der Gewinnzone.