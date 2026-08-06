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06.08.2026 03:48:38

Australia Has A$1.929 Billion Trade Surplus

(RTTNews) - Australia posted a merchandise trade surplus of A$1.929 billion in June, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That exceeded expectations for a deficit of A$1.060 billion following the downwardly revised A$2.367 billion shortfall in May (originally -A$3.018 billion).

Exports rose 9.6 percent on month to A$4.196 billion, after sinking a downwardly revised 7.6 percent in the previous month (originally -6.9 percent).

Imports fell 0.2 percent to -A$100 million after losing a downwardly revised 0.9 percent a month earlier (originally 1.1 percent).

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