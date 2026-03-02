Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’834 -1.3%  SPI 19’028 -1.2%  Dow 48’905 -0.2%  DAX 24’638 -2.6%  Euro 0.9108 0.8%  EStoxx50 5’987 -2.5%  Gold 5’323 0.9%  Bitcoin 54’041 6.9%  Dollar 0.7793 1.5%  Öl 77.9 7.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Roche1203204Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Commerzbank-Portfolio: Auf diese Aktien setzt die Bank in Q4 2025
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Ausblick: Schaeffler legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Ausblick: Kühne + Nagel International veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Q4 2025: Diese Aktien kaufte und verkaufte Stanley Druckenmiller
Suche...
02.03.2026 23:31:57

Australia Building Approval Data Due On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Tuesday release January figures for building approvals and Q4 data for current account, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Building approvals are expected to rise 5.7 percent on month after falling 14.9 percent in December. The current account deficit is seen at A$16.5 billion after showing a A$16.6 billion shortfall in the previous three months.

Japan will see January figures for unemployment, February data for monetary base and Q4 numbers for capital spending. The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 2.6 percent, while the monetary base is expected to slide 10.2 percent on year after sinking 9.3 percent in January. Capex is seen higher by an annual 3.1 percent, up from 2.9 percent in the three months prior.

Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Tuesday for Makha Bucha Day and will re-open on Wednesday.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Wenig Bewegung im Depot: Auf diese Aktien setzte Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025
Holcim-Aktie schlussendlich im Minus: Gewinneinbruch in 2025 - Erwartungen teils übertroffen
Swiss Re-Aktie letztlich stärker: Deutliches Gewinnwachstum in 2025
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
Siemens Energy-Aktie nach Dividendenabschlag fester: Erste Gewinnausschüttung seit 2022
Partners Group-Aktie letztlich schwächer: Rechenzentrumsplattform atNorth verkauft
EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
Deutsche Bank AG: Buy für Deutsche Telekom-Aktie
Netflix-Aktie klettert: Angebot für Warner Bros. wird nicht weiter erhöht

Top-Rankings

So hat Jeremy Grantham im 4. Quartal 2025 investiert
Einblicke ins Portfolio
Bildquelle: Lane Turner/Boston Globe/Getty Images
Rohstoffe im Februar 2026: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Februar 2026: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
23:15 Israel greift erneut in Teheran an - Explosionen zu hören
23:11 Wadephul: Gefahr für Angriff auf Nato-Land besteht
23:02 Epstein-Fall: Videos von Clinton-Anhörungen veröffentlicht
22:43 AIXTRON-Aktie in Kürze im Stoxx Europe 600
22:31 Zwei weitere US-Einsatzkräfte im Krieg mit dem Iran getötet
22:26 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Stabil trotz Iran-Krieg - Strategen: Kaufchance
22:21 EU sagt wegen Krieg weiteres Ministertreffen in Zypern ab
22:20 Aktien New York Schluss: Stabil trotz Iran-Krieg - Strategen sehen Kaufchancen
21:55 Selenskyj bezweifelt starke russische Frühjahrsoffensive
21:55 ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt SMA Solar auf 'Buy' und Ziel auf 39 Euro