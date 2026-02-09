Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’518 0.1%  SPI 18’689 0.3%  Dow 50’164 0.1%  DAX 25’015 1.2%  Euro 0.9134 -0.4%  EStoxx50 6’059 1.0%  Gold 5’066 2.2%  Bitcoin 54’009 -1.3%  Dollar 0.7665 -1.3%  Öl 69.1 1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Microsoft951692
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
So viel Wert wäre mit einem Investment in Ethereum Classic von vor 3 Jahren verloren gegangen
Wie viel Gewinn eine Investition in Bitcoin Cash von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht hätte
Tesla-Aktie in Blasenterritorium: Marktveteran warnt Anleger mit Nachdruck
Ausblick: Ferrari präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
09.02.2026 19:48:56

Gold Extends Surge Amid U.S. Dollar Weakness

Anzeige

Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) via CFD handeln

Partizipieren Sie an Kursschwankungen bei Öl, Gold und anderen Rohstoffen mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads! Mit nur 100 CHF können Sie durch einen Hebel mit der Wirkung von 2.000 CHF Kapital handeln.

Jetzt informieren

(RTTNews) - Gold prices moved sharply higher during trading on Monday, extending the strong upward move seen during last Friday's session.

After jumping $89.80 or 1.9 percent to $4,951.20 an ounce in the previous session, gold for February delivery surged $99.70 or 2 percent to $5,050.90 an ounce.

The continued advance by the price of gold came amid weakness in the value of the U.S. dollar, with the U.S. dollar index sliding 0.7 percent.

The U.S. dollar moved to the downside ahead of the release of several key U.S. economic reports on the coming days.

The Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report, which was delayed due to the brief government shutdown last week, is likely to be in the spotlight.

The report is expected to show employment climbed by 70,000 jobs in January after rising by 50,000 jobs in December, while the unemployment rate is expected to hold at 4.4 percent.

Reports on retail sales and consumer price inflation are also likely to attract attention, as the data could impact the outlook for interest rates.

Name Kaufen Verkaufen
Gold CombiBar® 100 x 1 g philoro 12’978.61 12’012.37
Gold Krügerrand 1 oz 4’018.85 3’719.05
Gold Philharmoniker 1 oz 4’052.23 3’756.81
Gold Vreneli 20 Franken - diverse Jahrgänge 764.64 701.76
Goldbarren 250 g - philoro 31’914.96 30’055.29
Silber CombiBar® 100 g 337.19 189.96
Silber Maple Leaf 1 oz 82.60 64.90
Silberbarren 1000 g diverse Hersteller 2’474.42 1’966.76

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Diese Eigenschaft ist laut Buffett der Schlüssel zum Erfolg
DroneShield-Aktie in Grün: Das steckt hinter dem Kursplus
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 6: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Edelmetall oder Zockerpapier? Wird es Silber wie der GameStop-Aktie ergehen?
Siemens Energy-Aktie mit neuem Allzeithoch vor den Zahlen: Hält die Rekordjagd dem Realitätscheck stand?
Bitcoin Sharpe-Ratio erreicht beunruhigend tiefe Werte
TUI-Aktie legt zu: Konzern setzt auf Expansion im Billigreisesegment
DSM-Firmenich-Aktie knickt ein: Geschäft mit Tierernährung verkauft

Top-Rankings

KW 6: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 6: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 6: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
19:55 Aktien New York: Dow behauptet sich über 50.000-Punkte-Marke
19:34 Armenien und USA vereinbaren Atomkooperation
18:43 Ukraine kann auf EU-Hilfe für Ausbildungsstützpunkte hoffen
18:30 ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Gewinne dank Wall Street und Japans Börse
18:28 Aktien Wien Schluss: ATX mit Rekordhoch zum Wochenstart
18:17 Aktien Europa Schluss: Gewinne - Wall Street und Japan heben die Stimmung
18:13 ROUNDUP: Verhaftungswelle gegen Reformpolitiker im Iran
18:11 ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax wieder über 25.000 Punkten
18:10 Haushälter bremsen Laserwaffen-Projekt: Erst Marktsichtung
18:02 Magnetschwebebahn nach Tegel? - Diskussion nimmt Fahrt auf