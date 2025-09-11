Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’293 0.6%  SPI 17’048 0.6%  Dow 46’082 1.3%  DAX 23’704 0.3%  Euro 0.9338 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’387 0.5%  Gold 3’633 -0.2%  Bitcoin 90’892 -0.2%  Dollar 0.7955 -0.4%  Öl 66.3 -2.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Villars-Aktie: Weniger Gewinn im ersten Halbjahr
Zurich-Aktie: Zurich bezahlt Anleihe zurück
Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silberpreis & Co.: So schlagen sich die Rohstoffe am Abend
So sollte NVIDIA seinen Milliarden-Cashberg einsetzen: Das sagen Experten
IPO-Erfolg: Figure-Aktie feiert Kurssprung beim NASDAQ-Debüt
Suche...
11.09.2025 20:43:08

Crude Oil Declines As IEA Pushes Up Supply Estimate

Anzeige

Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) via CFD handeln

Partizipieren Sie an Kursschwankungen bei Öl, Gold und anderen Rohstoffen mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads! Mit nur 100 CHF können Sie durch einen Hebel mit der Wirkung von 2.000 CHF Kapital handeln.

Jetzt informieren

(RTTNews) - Crude oil prices fell sharply on Thursday, triggered by the International Energy Agency's monthly report that boosted the supply estimate for 2025 and 2026, indicating a glut.

WTI Crude Oil for October delivery was last seen trading down by $1.22 (or 1.92%) at $62.45 per barrel.

In its monthly report, the Paris-based IEA forecast supply growth of 2.7 million barrels a day for 2025 and 2.1 million barrels a day in 2026. Earlier estimates were 2.5 million and 1.9 million bpd, respectively.

Earlier this week, the American Petroleum Institute had reported that US crude oil inventories rose by 1.25 million barrels for the week ending September 5.

The US Energy Information Administration reported that crude oil inventories climbed by 3.9 million barrels last week; gasoline inventories increased by 1.5 million barrels; and distillate fuel inventories (which include heating oil and diesel) jumped by 4.7 million barrels.

In Sunday's virtual meeting, OPEC+ agreed on plans to increase oil production by 137,000 barrels per day in October. Though the numbers were less than what traders speculated, concerns of oversupply are mounting.

Since April, OPEC+ has already completely unwound its first 2.5 million bpd of cuts (about 2.4% of global demand). The next meeting of the eight member OPEC+ is scheduled for October 5.

On the data front, US PPI and CPI numbers from yesterday and today have reinforced expectations that the US Federal Reserve may initiate a series of rate cuts this year. Rate cuts may affect the US dollar value and in turn crude oil prices.

As Russia continues its war with Ukraine, ignoring calls for a ceasefire, several Russian drones that strayed into Poland' airspace on Tuesday night were shot down by Poland, triggering fresh concerns of the NATO alliance turning the two-nation war into a wider conflict.

Russia is now on the verge of being hit by sanctions by the US and the West on its oil exports.

In the Middle East, fresh tensions have surfaced after Israeli forces conducted airstrikes on Qatari capital Doha targeting Hamas leaders, killing nearly seven. Even while Arab leaders have expressed solidarity with Qatar, Israel has vowed to eliminate all rebel leaders sheltered outside Palestine.

Sector-wise, some of the oil and gas sector industry's larger players, viz. ConcoPhillips, Chevron, BP, Petronas etc., are bracing for substantial job cuts due to several headwinds facing the industry.

Name Kaufen Verkaufen
Gold CombiBar® 100 x 1 g philoro - LBMA-zertifizierter Hersteller 9’638.45 9’162.11
Gold Krügerrand 1 oz 2’959.47 2’846.82
Gold Philharmoniker 1 oz 2’984.05 2’875.72
Gold Vreneli 20 Franken - diverse Jahrgänge 563.08 537.17
Goldbarren 250 g philoro - LBMA-zertifizierter Hersteller 23’691.13 22’980.28
Silber CombiBar® 100 g 222.92 131.14
Silber Maple Leaf 1 oz 40.47 33.70
Silberbarren 1000 g divers - LBMA-zertifizierter Hersteller 1’223.83 1’036.36

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Fed am Limit: Experten halten Bitcoinkurs von 2 Millionen US-Dollar für möglich
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall zieht am Donnerstagmittag an
Idorsia-Aktie unverändert: Idorsia legt neue Analysen zu Schlafmittel Daridorexant vor
Anleger warten auf Impulse: Goldpreis korrigiert nach Rekordständen
EZB-Zinsentscheid: SMI und DAX beenden Handel fester -- US-Indizes auf Rekordhochs -- Schlussendlich Gewinne in Asien - Börse in Japan mit Allzeithoch
NVIDIA-Aktie gefragt: Strategische Investition in Quantencomputing-Startup QuEra
Alibaba-Aktie freundlich: Milliardenschwere Anleihe soll das Cloud-Wachstum vorantreiben
Opendoor-Aktie schiesst nach oben: Neuer CEO und Zinssenkungshoffnungen treiben den Kurs
Ausblick: Adobe gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
DAX 40-Titel SAP SE-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem SAP SE-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verdient

Top-Rankings

KW 36: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 36: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 36: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}