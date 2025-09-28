Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’930 0.5%  SPI 16’531 0.3%  Dow 46’247 0.7%  DAX 23’739 0.9%  Euro 0.9338 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’500 1.0%  Gold 3’763 0.4%  Bitcoin 87’357 0.2%  Dollar 0.7979 -0.2%  Öl 69.7 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Lufthansa-Aktie: Stellenabbau und drohender Streik der Piloten
Redcare Pharmacy-Aktie etwas tiefer: CFO Eenhorst tritt bei Redcare Pharmacy ab
SPS-Aktie im Fokus: Immobilienkonzern kämpft vor dem höchsten Gericht um Maag-Hallen-Projekt
Bitcoinkurs & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Sonntagnachmittag um die Kurse der Digitalwährungen
Investment-Ideen abseits von KI und Zinsen: Portfoliomanager nennt Small- und Mid-Caps
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Aktie 34741402 / US4834971032

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

28.09.2025 17:36:18

With HAE Drug EKTERLY Off To A Strong Start, Is Now The Time To Keep An Eye On KalVista Stock?

KalVista Pharmaceuticals
10.50 EUR 1.94%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - In July 2025, this pharmaceutical company started its new phase of growth as a commercial entity, following the landmark approval of the first and only oral on-demand treatment for Hereditary Angioedema (HAE). With initial demand surpassing expectations, the company is confident that its HAE treatment has the potential to become a core therapy in HAE management.

The company we are profiling today is KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV), the developer of EKTERLY, the first and only oral on-demand treatment for hereditary angioedema.

Hereditary angioedema is a rare, lifelong disease, characterised by unpredictable and often debilitating swelling episodes affecting areas such as the face, limbs, and abdomen. Symptoms take 2 to 5 days to resolve. Although there have been several approved treatments for HAE, most have required injections or infusions - until the approval of EKTERLY in July, which marked a major advancement as the first oral, on-demand treatment option.

EKTERLY is approved in the United States, European Union, United Kingdom and Switzerland for the treatment of acute attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in people 12 years of age and older.

The approval was based on the phase 3 KONFIDENT clinical trial, in which EKTERLY achieved significantly faster symptom relief, reduction in attack severity and attack resolution than placebo, and was well-tolerated with a safety profile similar to placebo.

According to the company, EKTERLY is poised to become a foundational treatment in the management of hereditary angioedema (HAE), as it enables early treatment of all attacks to improve outcomes. Taken immediately upon attack recognition, the drug has been proven to rapidly and safely stop the progression of HAE episodes - without the need for needles or the discomfort of injections. Its effectiveness spans all types of HAE attacks, regardless of their location, severity, or whether patients are on prophylactic therapy, positioning it as a game-changing option in comprehensive HAE care.

There are two ongoing trials with EKTERLY:

-- A phase 3 open-label extension trial of EKTERLY in adolescent and adult patients with hereditary angioedema, dubbed KONFIDENT-S. -- A phase 3 open-label, multicenter trial of EKTERLY in patients aged 2 to 11 years old with HAE, dubbed KONFIDENT-KID.

The company is scheduled to present new EKTERLY data from the KONFIDENT-S trial at the 20th German Allergy Congress, taking place in Düsseldorf, Germany, from October 2-4, 2025.

Initial results from the KONFIDENT-KID trial are expected later this year, with a supplemental new drug application filing anticipated by mid-2026.

Early Market Response & Uptake

Following FDA approval on July 7, 2025, the company initiated the U.S. commercial launch of EKTERLY on the same day. For the quarter ended July 31, 2025, the U.S. sales of EKTERLY, which became commercially available in mid-July, were $1.4 million.

The drug is expected to generate sales of $700 million at its peak, according to Jefferies analyst Maury Raycroft. The company sees a market opportunity of $1.5 billion for EKTERLY.

Upcoming Launches

In the European Union, the company expects the first launch in Germany in Q4 2025. In Switzerland, the drug is anticipated to become available in the second half of 2026, pending reimbursement finalization. In the United Kingdom, although EKTERLY received marketing authorisation in July 2025, it will remain available exclusively through the Early Access to Medicines Scheme (EAMS) until a decision is issued by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) regarding its use under the National Health Service (NHS) - a decision that is anticipated in the first half of 2026.

Cash Position

The company held cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of approximately $191.5 million as of July 31, 2025.

Privately held KalVista made its debut on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol "KALV" on November 22, 2016, following a reverse merger with Carbylan Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CBYL).

KALV has traded in a range of $7.30 to $17.28 in the last 1 year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $12.40, up 2.52%.

Nachrichten zu KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Börsentag 2025: Silber vor Verdopplung? Rohstoffexperte über die Chancen

Im Experteninterview erklärt Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, welche Faktoren die Preise von Gold, Silber, Kupfer, Uran und Agrarrohstoffen treiben – und welche Chancen & Risiken Anleger jetzt kennen sollten.

👉 Was steckt hinter der aktuellen Gold- und Silber-Rallye?
👉 Welche Rohstoffe gelten 2025 als besonders spannend für Investments?
👉 Wie investieren Anlegerinnen und Anleger am besten in Edelmetalle & Rohstoffe?

Erhalte fundierte Einschätzungen, Marktprognosen und Antworten auf spannende Zuschauerfragen rund um Edelmetalle, Minenaktien, ETFs und Rohstofftrends.

Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Silber vor Verdopplung? Rohstoffexperte über die Chancen | Börsentag Zürich 2025

Inside Trading & Investment

13:15 Logo WHS Tradebesprechung mit Michael Voigt und Jochen Schmidt - Heute wieder um 18:30 Uhr
26.09.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf ams-OSRAM
26.09.25 SMI setzt Abwärtstrend dynamisch fort
26.09.25 Marktüberblick: Versorger bei Anlegern en vogue
26.09.25 Silber vor Verdopplung? Rohstoffexperte über die Chancen | Börsentag Zürich 2025
26.09.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Seitwärts an der 3‘750er-Marke
25.09.25 Julius Bär: 12.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Sonova Holding AG, Swiss Life Holding AG, Swatch Group AG, Partners Group Holding AG
25.09.25 Klarna: Erfolgreiches Börsendebüt und Wachstumspläne
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’423.55 19.24 B26SWU
Short 12’680.06 13.71 BHDSPU
Short 13’137.38 8.97 UEBSLU
SMI-Kurs: 11’929.80 26.09.2025 17:31:16
Long 11’412.74 18.93 BK5S8U
Long 11’178.98 13.87 BMYSUU
Long 10’684.64 8.77 SSPM4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 39: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
DA Davidson mit Kehrtwende: Warum das Analysehaus plötzlich bullish für die NVIDIA-Aktie ist
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 39: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Heidelberg Materials-Aktie erhält von Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) Bewertung: Buy
Apple-Aktie im Fokus: Analyst erwartet revolutionäre KI-Transformation für Siri im kommenden Jahr
Idorsia Aktie News: Idorsia am Vormittag im Bärenmodus
Lufthansa-Aktie: Stellenabbau und drohender Streik der Piloten
Telekom-Aktie im Plus: Moody's erhöht Rating auf A3
Krypto-Treasury-Unternehmen: Warum blosses Nachahmen von Strategy & Co. nicht reicht

Top-Rankings

KW 39: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 39: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 39: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}