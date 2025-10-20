Win Streak May Continue For South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has tracked higher in four straight sessions, accelerating more than 250 points or 6.7 percent in that span. Now at another fresh record closing high, the KOSPI rests just beneath the 3,815-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on strength from the technology stocks and on hopes for easing tariffs. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher again on Monday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index jumped 65.80 points or 1.76 percent to finish at the daily high of 3,814.69 after moving as low as 3,728.38. Volume was 404.82 million shares worth 14.1 trillion won. There were 595 gainers and 285 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 1.78 percent, while KB Financial spiked 3.68 percent, Hana Financial strengthened 2.67 percent, Samsung Electronics rose 0.20 percent, Samsung SDI advanced 1.96 percent, LG Electronics skyrocketed 8.08 percent, SK Hynix rallied 4.30 percent, Naver improved 0.98 percent, LG Chem expanded 2.51 percent, Lotte Chemical tumbled 1.92 percent, SK Innovation added 0.68 percent, POSCO Holdings gained 0.51 percent, KEPCO slumped 1.17 percent, Hyundai Mobis perked 0.16 percent, Hyundai Motor jumped 2.06 percent, Kia Motors accelerated 2.14 percent and SK Telecom was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is strong as the major averages opened higher on Monday and remained in the green throughout the trading day, ending near session highs.

The Dow surged 515.97 points or 1.12 percent to finish at 46,706.58, while the NASDAQ jumped 310.57 points or 1.37 percent to end at 22,990.54 and the S&P 500 rallied 71.12 points or 1.07 percent to close at 6.735.13.

The rally on Wall Street came after reports said the Trump administration is quietly watering down some of the tariffs that underpin the president's signature economic policy.

Apple (AAPL) also led the markets higher, with the tech giant surging 3.9 percent to a new record closing high. The jump by Apple came after Loop Capital upgraded its rating on the company's stock to Buy from Hold due to strong demand for the iPhone 17 series.

Positive sentiment was also generated in reaction to comments from National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, who said the ongoing government shutdown could end this week.

Crude oil edged lower on Monday as traders assess recent IEA reports of an oil market surplus in 2026. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was down $0.10 or 0.17 percent at $57.44 per barrel.