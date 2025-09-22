Wall Street Poised To Open Lower

(RTTNews) - Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower on Monday. Geopolitical developments in Europe and the Middle East, as well as Fed speeches might be of interest to investors.

New and existing home sales and durable goods orders will be closely followed this week. Speeches by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other Fed officials are also scheduled this week.

Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares finished mixed.

In the Asian trading session, oil prices gained

The dollar held gains and gold jumped to a new record high above $3,700 per ounce as traders looked ahead to data on the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge and a dense slate of Federal Reserve remarks.

As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 173.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 23.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 96.25 points.

The U.S. major averages finished higher on Friday. The Nasdaq advanced 160.75 points or 0.7 percent to 22,631.48, the S&P 500 climbed 32.40 points or 0.5 percent to 6,664.36 and the Dow rose 172.85 points or 0.4 percent to 46,315.27.

On the economic front, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for August will be released at 8.30 am ET. In the prior month, the Index was down 0.19.

Three-month Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Six-month Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

New York Fed President John Williams will participate virtually in panel before the "Monetary Policy Frameworks: Recent Developments and Outlook An International Comparative View" event organized by the Bank for International Settlements, European Central Bank and SUERF at 9.45 am ET.

St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem will speak on the U.S. economy and monetary policy in a moderated conversation at the Brookings Institution at 10 am ET.

Fed Governor Stephen Miran will speak on 'Non-Monetary Forces and Appropriate Monetary Policy' before an Economic Club of New York luncheon at 12.00 pm ET.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin will participate in a virtual meeting on the economy before the Howard County (Maryland) Chamber of Commerce at 12.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index edged up by 0.22 percent to 3,828.58. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.76 percent to 26,344.14.

Japanese markets rebounded. The Nikkei average surged 0.99 percent to 45,493.66 while the broader Topix index settled 0.49 percent higher at 3,163.17.

Australian markets ended higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.43 percent to 8,810.90. The broader All Ordinaries index closed up 0.45 percent at 9,102.10.

European shares are trading mixed. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is down 12.21 points or 0.16 percent. The German DAX is losing 127.32 points or 0.54 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is adding 17.74 points or 0.19 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is progressing 55.96 points or 0.46 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.26 percent.