29.08.2025 18:45:15

VAT announces change in the Group Executive Committee

VAT
261.88 CHF -3.25%
Kaufen Verkaufen

VAT Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel
VAT announces change in the Group Executive Committee

29-Aug-2025 / 18:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Finn Felsberg, Executive Vice President of the Semiconductor Solutions Group (SSG) and a member of the Group Executive Committee, is leaving VAT to pursue opportunities outside the company.

Finn joined VAT in December 2023 and in this capacity has been responsible for the Group’s Semiconductor business including the core valve activities, the adjacency business and the corporate R&D function. During his tenure, VAT has further strengthened its leading product and market position, especially in the core valve business while at the same time capturing substantial additional business opportunities in adjacent products and services. He also focused on the development of a strong and agile internal mindset regarding additional future business areas along the vacuum chain.

We thank Finn for his commitment, dedication and his valuable contribution to the success of VAT and wish him success for his future.

Effective immediately and until the succession planning is concluded, Urs Gantner, CEO and former EVP of the Semiconductor Solutions Group, will lead the semiconductor business activities.

 

For further information please contact:
VAT Group AG
Michel R. Gerber
Head of Sustainability and Investor Relations
T +41 81 553 70 13
investors@vatgroup.com

Anja Brun
Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications
+41 81 553 71 84

End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: VAT Group AG
Seelistrasse 1
9469 Haag
Switzerland
Phone: +41 81 771 61 61
Fax: +41 81 771 48 30
E-mail: reception@vat.ch
Internet: www.vatvalve.com
ISIN: CH0311864901
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2190986

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2190986  29-Aug-2025 CET/CEST