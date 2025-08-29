VAT announces change in the Group Executive Committee

Finn Felsberg, Executive Vice President of the Semiconductor Solutions Group (SSG) and a member of the Group Executive Committee, is leaving VAT to pursue opportunities outside the company.

Finn joined VAT in December 2023 and in this capacity has been responsible for the Group’s Semiconductor business including the core valve activities, the adjacency business and the corporate R&D function. During his tenure, VAT has further strengthened its leading product and market position, especially in the core valve business while at the same time capturing substantial additional business opportunities in adjacent products and services. He also focused on the development of a strong and agile internal mindset regarding additional future business areas along the vacuum chain.

We thank Finn for his commitment, dedication and his valuable contribution to the success of VAT and wish him success for his future.

Effective immediately and until the succession planning is concluded, Urs Gantner, CEO and former EVP of the Semiconductor Solutions Group, will lead the semiconductor business activities.